NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

Ella Thacker had 13 digs, eight points and eight kills Thursday to help the Bureau Valley volleyball team to a 25-12, 26-28, 25-17 victory over Kewanee in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Manlius.
Keely Lawson had nine kills, eight digs and six points for BV (5-10, 2-1 TRC East), while Kate Salisbury added 25 assists, 10 digs and two blocks.
Putnam County def. Galva: Maggie Richetta had eight points, five aces, five kills and five digs Thursday to help the Panthers to a non-conference victory in Granville.
Ava Hatton had six kills, six points, two aces, five digs and two blocks for PC (7-4), while Megan Wasilewski added 15 points, two aces and 12 assists.
Earlville def. Somonauk 25-18, 25-16: Mady Olson had 11 digs, seven points and two kills Thursday to help the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference win in Somonauk.
Nevaeh Sansone put down 10 kills for Earlville (6-3, 3-0).
Henry-Senachwine def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-15, 25-23: Catherine Miller had six assists and three aces Thursday to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference win in Henry.
Talur Homman added eight kills for Henry (4-4, 2-1 TCC).
Fieldcrest def. Heyworth 25-15, 25-10: Allie Wiesenhofer put down 11 kills and served four aces Thursday as the Knights won a Heart of Illinois Conference match in Minonk.
Kaitlyn White had 14 assists for Fieldcrest (9-0, 3-0 HOIC), while Zoey Dye added six kills.
Indian Creek def. LaMoille 25-16, 25-9: The Lions lost a Little Ten Conference match Thursday in Shabbona.
GIRLS GOLF
La Salle-Peru 232, Sterling 271: Allie Thome shot a 46 to earn medalist honors as the Cavaliers earned a non-conference victory at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.
Avah Moriarty carded a 52 for L-P, while Maddie VanZuiden added a 59.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Byron 129, La Salle-Peru/Ottawa 52: Lily Mustered, Evelyn Clayton, Addy Nance and Clara Guglielmetti each placed second in an event Thursday as the Cavaliers fell in Byron.
Mustered was second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:23.94), Clayton took second in the 200 individual medley (2:26.51), Nance was runner-up in the 500 freestyle (5:56.82) and Guglielmetti was second in the 100 freestyle (59.76).
BOYS GOLF
At Mendota: Brendan Pillion carded a 36 on Thursday to lead St. Bede to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Mendota Golf Club.
The Bruins tallied a 160 to beat Mendota (172) and Morrison (224).
Jake Delaney shot a 37 for St. Bede, while Logan Potthoff had a 43 and Luke Tunnell added a 44.
Owen Aughenbaugh led the Trojans with a 37. Rounding out the scores for Mendota were Clay Buffington (42), Brody Hartt (43) and Dominik Stamberger (50).
At Princeton: Jarrett Carr shot a 38 on Thursday to earn medalist honors and help Princeton to a win in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.
The Tigers carded a 160 to beat Bureau Valley (176) and Orion (207).
Jaden Eggers and Karter Patterson each had a 40 for Princeton, while Jordan Reinhardt added a 42.
Collin Stabler shot a 40 to lead the Storm, while Parker Stier and Seth Spratt each had a 44 and Wyatt Novotny added a 46.
BOYS SOCCER
IMSA 5, Earlville 0: Garrett Cook made 11 saves as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game Thursday in Earlville.
Somonauk 8, Princeton 2: The Tigers lost a non-conference game Thursday in Princeton.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Kishwaukee 2, IVCC 1: Isabella Lambert scored a goal on an assist from Lydia Huey as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference game Thursday in Malta.