September 09, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022

By Kevin Chlum

Ella Thacker had 13 digs, eight points and eight kills Thursday to help the Bureau Valley volleyball team to a 25-12, 26-28, 25-17 victory over Kewanee in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Manlius.

Keely Lawson had nine kills, eight digs and six points for BV (5-10, 2-1 TRC East), while Kate Salisbury added 25 assists, 10 digs and two blocks.

Putnam County def. Galva: Maggie Richetta had eight points, five aces, five kills and five digs Thursday to help the Panthers to a non-conference victory in Granville.

Ava Hatton had six kills, six points, two aces, five digs and two blocks for PC (7-4), while Megan Wasilewski added 15 points, two aces and 12 assists.

Earlville def. Somonauk 25-18, 25-16: Mady Olson had 11 digs, seven points and two kills Thursday to help the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference win in Somonauk.

Nevaeh Sansone put down 10 kills for Earlville (6-3, 3-0).

Henry-Senachwine def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-15, 25-23: Catherine Miller had six assists and three aces Thursday to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference win in Henry.

Talur Homman added eight kills for Henry (4-4, 2-1 TCC).

Fieldcrest def. Heyworth 25-15, 25-10: Allie Wiesenhofer put down 11 kills and served four aces Thursday as the Knights won a Heart of Illinois Conference match in Minonk.

Kaitlyn White had 14 assists for Fieldcrest (9-0, 3-0 HOIC), while Zoey Dye added six kills.

Indian Creek def. LaMoille 25-16, 25-9: The Lions lost a Little Ten Conference match Thursday in Shabbona.

GIRLS GOLF

La Salle-Peru 232, Sterling 271: Allie Thome shot a 46 to earn medalist honors as the Cavaliers earned a non-conference victory at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

Avah Moriarty carded a 52 for L-P, while Maddie VanZuiden added a 59.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Byron 129, La Salle-Peru/Ottawa 52: Lily Mustered, Evelyn Clayton, Addy Nance and Clara Guglielmetti each placed second in an event Thursday as the Cavaliers fell in Byron.

Mustered was second in the 200-yard freestyle (2:23.94), Clayton took second in the 200 individual medley (2:26.51), Nance was runner-up in the 500 freestyle (5:56.82) and Guglielmetti was second in the 100 freestyle (59.76).

BOYS GOLF

At Mendota: Brendan Pillion carded a 36 on Thursday to lead St. Bede to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Mendota Golf Club.

The Bruins tallied a 160 to beat Mendota (172) and Morrison (224).

Jake Delaney shot a 37 for St. Bede, while Logan Potthoff had a 43 and Luke Tunnell added a 44.

Owen Aughenbaugh led the Trojans with a 37. Rounding out the scores for Mendota were Clay Buffington (42), Brody Hartt (43) and Dominik Stamberger (50).

At Princeton: Jarrett Carr shot a 38 on Thursday to earn medalist honors and help Princeton to a win in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.

The Tigers carded a 160 to beat Bureau Valley (176) and Orion (207).

Jaden Eggers and Karter Patterson each had a 40 for Princeton, while Jordan Reinhardt added a 42.

Collin Stabler shot a 40 to lead the Storm, while Parker Stier and Seth Spratt each had a 44 and Wyatt Novotny added a 46.

BOYS SOCCER

IMSA 5, Earlville 0: Garrett Cook made 11 saves as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game Thursday in Earlville.

Somonauk 8, Princeton 2: The Tigers lost a non-conference game Thursday in Princeton.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Kishwaukee 2, IVCC 1: Isabella Lambert scored a goal on an assist from Lydia Huey as the Eagles lost an Arrowhead Conference game Thursday in Malta.