NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Fieldcrest’s Kaylin Rients

Middle hitter Kaylin Rients helped the Fieldcrest volleyball team to a pair of wins last week.
She put down eight kills in a 25-19, 22-25, 25-5 victory over Putnam County in a non-conference match and followed that up with a team-high 11 kills along with 1.5 blocks in a 29-27, 25-11 win over Eureka in the Heart of Illinois Conference opener.
“Those were both pretty intense matches,” Fieldcrest coach Cathy Sanders said. “Kaylin always does a real nice job for us. She’s consistent. She’s a playmaker. She’s a big point scorer for us in the front row. Her play in the back row has gotten better. She continues to work hard. She’s definitely an asset to our team.”
For her performance, Rients was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Rients answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
How long have you been playing volleyball and how did you get started in the sport?
I’ve been playing volleyball since first grade. I got started with the sport when my mom heard about a rec team near us.
What do you like about playing volleyball?
I like competing and the teamwork that goes into the sport. I also like the bond I share with my teammates.
What makes you a good volleyball player?
Training in the offseason and working hard during practice.
Besides volleyball season, what do you like about the fall?
I like going to the football games during the fall and I love going to pumpkin patches and haunted houses.
If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?
I would get advice from Michael Jordan because he was always the hardest worker on the court.
What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?
I never get tired of watching Outer Banks on Netflix.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
I would go to the Maldives because it is really pretty there and I love the beach.
Do you have any nicknames?
My nicknames are Tink and Liz.
What is your favorite subject in school and why?
My favorite subject in school is math because it’s easy for me and I usually get good grades in that class.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
I thought I did pretty well last week and I had a lot of momentum and positive thoughts going into the games.