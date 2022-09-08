NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Sept. 7

The La Salle-Peru boys soccer team lost 1-0 to Sycamore in an Interstate 8 Conference game Wednesday in Sycamore.

The Cavaliers are 4-3 overall and 0-1 in the conference.

DePue-Hall 6, Hinckley-Big Rock 3: Francisco Moreno scored four goals Wednesday to help the Litlte Giants to a Little Ten Conference victory in Spring Valley.

Julian Flores and Andrew Martinez each scored a goal for DePue.

Mendota 7, Kewanee 1: Jasiel Watson scored six goals Wednesday to lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Mendota.

Ramiro Polacios also had a goal for Mendota (10-0), while Izaiah Nanez, Johnathan Cortez and David Casas each had an assist.

VOLLEYBALL

Putnam County 2, Bureau Valley 1: Maggie Richetta, Ava Hatton and Avery Moutray put down eight kills each Wednesday to help the Panthers to a 28-26, 15-25, 25-19 non-conference victory over the Storm in Manlius.

Hatton also had 13 digs, while Moutray also contributed 11 digs, four assists and three aces.

Megan Wasilewski added 14 assists, 11 points and an ace for PC (6-4).

BOYS GOLF

St. Bede 158, Hinckley-Big Rock 188: Jake Delaney shot a 1-over par 36 on Wednesday to earn medalist honors and lead the Bruins to a non-conference victory at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.

Brendan Pillion (39), Luke Tunnell (40) and Logan Potthoff (43) rounded out the scores for St. Bede.

Morris triangular: Carter Fenza and Jon Milota each shot a 39 on Wednesday as La Salle-Peru carded a 164 in an Interstate 8 Conference triangular at Nettle Creek Country Club.

Morris posted a 165 and Plano a 287.

Coleman Rundle (42) and Riley Cetwinski (44) rounded out the scores for L-P.

Monmouth triangular: Landen Plym carded a 37 on Wednesday to earn medalist honors as Hall finished second in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Gibson Woods Golf Course.

Grant Plym added a 41 for the Red Devils (179), who finished behind Monmouth-Roseville (171) but ahead of Rockridge (203).

Erie triangular: Owen Aughenbaugh carded a 42 on Wednesday as Mendota finished second in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Lake Erie Country Club.

The Trojans carded a 177 to finish behind Riverale (160) and ahead of Erie-Prophetstown (188).

Also scoring for Mendota were Clay Buffington (44), Cale Strouss (45) and Brody Hartt (46).

MEN’S SOCCER

IVCC 3, Carl Sandburg 2 (OT): Andre Mendes headed in a pass from Carols Sousa off a set piece to lift the Eagles to an Arrowhead Conference victory Wednesday in La Salle.

Sousa and Tyrese Baijnath each scored a goal for IVCC (4-2, 2-0 conference), while Colin Hart made eight saves — two in OT — including a save on a one-on-one breakaway.

MEN’S GOLF

At Frankfort: IVCC placed sixth among six teams at the Governor’s State University Fall Invite on Wednesday at Green Garden Country Club.

The Eagles carded a 354. St. Francis won with a 306.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

South Suburban def. IVCC 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21: Ella Sibert had 11 digs and nine kills Wednesday as the Eagles lost a non-conference match in South Holland.

Grace Landers had 29 assists and 13 digs for IVCC (1-8).