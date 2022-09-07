NewsTribune sports roundup for Tuesday, Sept. 6

Logan Potthoff fired a 37 to earn co-medalist honors and lead the St. Bede boys golf team to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Spring Creek Golf Course.
The Bruins carded a 154 to beat Bureau Valley (162) and Newman (169).
Jake Delaney and Brendan Pillion each shot a 38 for St. Bede, while Luke Tunnell added a 41.
Bureau Valley’s Wyatt Novotny shared medalist honors with a 37, while Landon Birdley (40), Parker Stier (41) and Seth Spratt (44) rounded out the scores for the Storm.
At Mendota: Princeton won a Three Rivers Conference triangular on a fifth score tiebreaker Tuesday at Mendota Golf Club in Mendota.
The Tigers and Mendota tied at 175 with Hall finishing third at 194.
Jaden Eggers led Princeton with a 40, while Karter Patterson, Jarrett Carr and Kaiden Coomer each carded a 45. Jordan Reinhardt’s 46 gave Princeton the win.
Mendota’s Owen Aughenbaugh was the medalist with a 38. Also scoring for Mendota were Clay Buffington (44), Brody Hartt (45) and Dominik Stamberger (48).
Landen Plym led Hall with a 40, while Grant Plym added a 45.
La Salle-Peru 177, Indian Creek 203: Carter Fenza shot a 42 on Tuesday to earn medalist honors and lead the Cavaliers to a non-conference victory at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.
Coleman Rundle had a 43 for L-P, while Jon Milota, Noah Rietgraf and Drake Hawthorne each carded a 46.
VOLLEYBALL
Putnam County def. LaMoille 25-11, 25-10: Ava Hatton had 12 points, four aces, seven kills and a block Tuesday as the Panthers rolled to a non-conference victory in LaMoille.
Tori Balma had 12 assists, eight points, two aces and five kills for PC (5-4), while Cate Trovero served four aces.
Earlville def. Lowpoint-Washburn 25-21, 25-6: Nevaeh Sansone put down nine kills, had five digs and served four aces Tuesday to lead the Red Raiders to a non-conference win in Washburn.
Brooklyn Guelde had 17 assists and six points for Earlville, while Emily Harness contributed 11 points, two aces and six digs.
Fieldcrest def. LeRoy 23-25, 25-14, 25-21: Allie Wiesenhofer had 31 digs and 11 kills Tuesday to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.
Kaylin Rients had 11 kills and two blocks for Fieldcrest (8-0, 2-0 HOIC), while Macy Gochanour and Kate White had 17 assists each.
Kaneland def. La Salle-Peru 25-17, 25-12: Taylor Martyn had eight digs and six points Tuesday as the Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference game in Maple Park.
Addison Urbanski had four assists, three kills and two blocks for L-P.
Annawan def. Henry-Senachwine 25-19, 26-24: Kaitlyn Anderson had four kills and four assists Tuesday as the Mallards dropped a non-conference match in Henry.
Gabriella Garcia added eight digs for Henry (3-4).
GIRLS SWIMMING
La Salle-Peru/Ottawa 96, Morris 80: Clara Guglielmetti, Addy Nance and Evvie Jeppson each won an individual event and swam on two winning relays as the Cavaliers won Tuesday in Morris.
Guglielmetti won the 200-yard freestyle in 2:26.99, Nance won the 400 freestyle in 5:11.51 and Jeppson won the 100 backstroke in 1:21.49.
The trio swam with Kailey Goetsch to win the 200 freestyle relay in 2:07.81 and with Lily mustered to win the 400 freestyle relay in 4:45.82.
BOYS SOCCER
Earlville 6, Mooseheart 1: Griffin Cook scored three goals and dished out two assists Tuesday to lead the Red Raiders to a non-conference victory in Mooseheart.
Trenton Fruit scored two goals, Diego Vazquez had a goal and two assists and Ryan Browder added an assist.
DePue-Hall 2, Kewanee 2: The Little Giants played to a draw Tuesday in Kewanee.
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Princeton: Princeton’s Lexi Bohms ran a 21:22.03 on Tuesday to win a quadrangular by more than two minutes.
Fieldcrest’s Clare Phillips was second in 23:41.26.
The Knights notched 26 points to beat the Tigresses (29). St. Bede and Kewanee did not have full teams.
Jaelyn Weber led the Bruins as she finished ninth in 27:24.55.
In the boys race, Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel won in 19:01.87 with Princeton’s Augustus Swanson (19:23.66) placing second and St. Bede’s Nathan Husser (19:50.19) taking third.
None of the boys squads had full teams.
At Sandwich: La Salle-Peru’s Anya De La Luz (23:35) and Ashlee Lord (25:53) placed fifth and sixth, respectively, as the Cavaliers finished third in an Interstate 8 Conference quadrangular.
In the boys race, Erik Garcia led L-P as he placed 10th in 18:32. The Cavs finished fourth.
At Winnebago: Mendota’s Anthony Kelson ran an 11:09.22 to place second in a six-team on a 2.05-mile course.
The Trojans finished third.
In the girls race, Mendota’s Anna Valdes was 25th in 18:10.06.
GIRLS TENNIS
Princeton 3, St. Bede 2: The Tigresses won both singles matches and won a doubles match to edge the Bruins on Tuesday in La Salle.
Kailee Winner won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, while Emilee Merkel earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles.
Princeton’s Erah Goodale and Abby Ward claimed a 6-7, 7-9, 7-5 win at No. 3 doubles.
For St. Bede, Morgan Nawa and Kristal DeLaTorre won 6-4, 7-5 at No. 1 doubles, while Allysa Engels and Brianna Torres won 6-7, 7-4, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
Mendota 4, Newman 1: The Trojans swept the singles matches and took two of three doubles matches to earn a win Tuesday in Mendota.
Ella Lewis won 6-4, 7-6 at No. 1 singles, while Natalia Salinas claimed a 6-3, 6-4 win at No. 2.
In doubles, Alexis Finley and Talya Schwaegerman earned a 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 win at No. 1, while Isabelle Escatel and Mariah Figueroa were 6-2, 6-2 winners at No. 2.
Sycamore 4, La Salle-Peru 1: The Cavaliers lost an Interstate 8 Conference match Tuesday in La Salle.
Carlie Miller and Ava Lannen won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles for L-P’s lone win.
GIRLS GOLF
At El Paso: Gianna Grivetti shot a 44 on as St. Bede finished third in a non-conference triangular at El Paso Country Club.
Grivetti used a 7-wood to make an eagle on No. 7. It was the first eagle in St. Bede girls golf history, according to coach Rich Cummings.
The Bruins carded a 223 to finish behind El Paso-Gridley (197) and Pontiac (223) on a fifth score tiebreaker.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Moraine Valley def. IVCC 25-14, 25-14, 25-10: Sophia Harris had three kills, two blocks and two digs Tuesday as the Eagles lost in Palos Hills.
Erica Antle added seven assists and five digs for IVCC (1-7).