All-around team effort leads Mendota past Hall

SPRING VALLEY – After a long holiday weekend, the Mendota volleyball team came out and gave a complete effort while Hall came out flat as the Spikers came away with a 25-16, 25-10 victory Tuesday in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match.
“This was the definition of a team victory,” Mendota coach Nicci Gibson said. “Looking up and down our stats, we had major contributions from several of the girls. I could not be happier with the all-around play tonight.”
The Spikers service game was solid from the start as Katie Jenner served up a pair of aces to start the game.
Hall came right back to tie the game with the help of a quick shot over the net from Taylor Coutts, but after back-to-back errors from the Red Devils, Mendota quickly regained the lead at 4-2.
Karsyn Klatt picked up a kill, but Lilliana Heredia found a hole in the Spikers’ defense as Mendota retained an 8-5 advantage.
Anna Ramirez continued the strong serving for Mendota with an ace of her own and then Madelyn Becker made a dig to keep a long rally alive before a touch shot from Coutts made it 11-8 Mendota.
Haylie Pellegrini’s shot crawled over the net for Hall and trimmed the Mendota lead to 15-12, but that was as close as the Red Devils got the rest of the set.
After a Hall shot sailed into the net, Becker served an ace and then a Red Devil shot cruised past the back line as the Spikers’ lead grew to 20-13.
Back-to-back big kills from Laylie Denault and Grace Wasmer followed by an ace from Ramirez helped the Spikers come away with the 25-16 victory.
Hall started out the second set with an ace from Coutts that caught the net and fell over for the early lead.
Klatt jump-started the Spikers with a pair of kills and Kennedy Wozniak sent a shot into the net that pushed the Mendota lead to 7-3.
Jennifer Casford was involved in the next three points for Hall as she picked up a block, but back-to-back errors with one coming off a huge Becker serve – followed by another ace from Becker – led to a Hall timeout with Mendota leading 10-4.
Casford picked up a kill for Hall, but a huge kill from Reanna Brant and three straight errors from Hall pushed the lead to 18-7.
Two points later, it was Brant again with the big kill before a pair of mishits and miscommunication from the Red Devils made it 21-8.
Mendota had a service error before a mishit for the Spikers, but Brant came right back with another kill and then Jenner had a big hit that Hall could not handle that ended the night with a 25-10 second set victory for Mendota.
“I’m not sure what happened tonight,” Hall coach Carolyn Bryant said. “We cleaned up a lot of the miscommunication that we had last week, but we made so many errors just because it seemed like we were playing not to lose instead of stepping up and taking it. I told the girls you have to want it. We’re better than what we showed, but the girls just have to want it and then show it.”
Brant had six kills for Mendota, while Becker had eight assists and eight digs while Lily Leifheit had 14 digs.