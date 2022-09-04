NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Sept. 3

Jake Delaney fired a 72 on Saturday to win the individual title at the Rock Falls Invitational while leading St. Bede to the small school team championship.
The Bruins carded a 323 to beat Riverdale (332), Bureau Valley (339), Princeton (345), Hall (361), Newman (366), Alleman (459) and Dakota (506).
Brendan Pillion placed third for St. Bede with a 78, while Logan Potthoff (86) and Luke Tunnell (87) rounded out the scores for the Bruins.
Scoring for the Storm were Wyatt Novotny (82), Cooper Balensiefen (84), Seth Spratt (85) and Landon Birdsley (88).
Princeton’s Jaden Eggers placed fifth with a 79, while Tyson Phillips (86), Karter Patterson (90) and Jarrett Carr (90) also contributed for the Tigers.
Landen Plym and Grant Plym each carded an 84 for Hall. Josh Scheri (91) and Lukas Manrriquez (102) rounded out the scores for the Red Devils.
VOLLEYBALL
At Rock Falls: Bureau Valley went 3-2 to place third in the Rock Falls Invitational on Saturday.
The Storm went 2-1 in pool play before losing 25-14, 25-9 to eventual champion Rock Falls in the semifinals.
Bureau Valley defeated Riverdale 25-27, 25-20, 19-17 in the third-place match.
Princeton finished sixth.
The Tigresses went 1-2 in pool play with a win over Morrison (20-13, 20-15) and losses to Riverdale (20-18, 21-19) and Rock Falls (20-11, 20-12).
Princeton lost 25-23, 25-16 to Orion in the fifth-place match.
Natasha Faber-Fox had 23 assists, 23 points, nine digs and an ace for PHS (2-6), while Miyah Fox added 29 digs, eight points and four aces.
GIRLS SWIMMING
At Sterling: Clara Guglielmetti placed second in two events Saturday as the La Salle-Peru/Ottawa co-op opened the season by finishing fourth among eight teams at the Sterling Invitational.
Guglielmetti was runner-up in the 50-yard freestyle in 27.49 seconds and the 100 freestyle in 59.66 seconds.
BOYS SOCCER
DePue-Hall 3, Riverdale 2: The Little Giants earned a non-conference win Saturday in Port Byron.
Mendota 7, Orion 0: Jasiel Watson scored four goals to lead the Trojans to a victory Friday in Mendota.
Johan Cortez notched a pair of goals, while Sebastian Carlos also scored a goal for Mendota (9-0).
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Oregon: Bureau Valley’s Elijah House was the top area finisher at the Oregon Invitational on Saturday, placing eighth in 17:32.
Mendota’s Anthony Kelson finished 11 in 17:41.
In the girls race, Princeton’s Lexi Bohms led area finishers by placing 11th in 22:09.
Henry-Midland teammates Daniella Bumber (15th, 22:25) and Taylor Frawley (20th, 23:33) also finished in the top 20.
MEN’S SOCCER
IVCC 7, Malcolm X 5: Bahle Madè scored five goals and had two assists Friday to lead the Eagles to a non-conference victory in La Salle.
Tyrese Baijnath scored two goals and had an assist for IVCC (3-2).