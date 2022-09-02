NewsTribune sports roundup for Thursday, Sept. 1

Olivia Gartin and Morgan Foes put down eight kills each Thursday to help the Princeton volleyball team to a 25-20, 25-16 victory over Hall in a Three Rivers Conference East Division match in Spring Valley.
Miyah Fox had 12 digs, 10 points and four aces for the Tigresses (1-3, 1-0 TC East), while Natasha Faber-Fox added 12 assists, nine digs, seven points and an ace.
Putnam County def. Roanoke-Benson 25-23, 25-18: Maggie Richetta had seven kills, four digs, two blocks and two aces Thursday as the Panthers won a Tri-County Conference match in Roanoke.
Ava Hatton had seven digs, three kills, two assists and a block for PC (4-4, 1-1 TCC), while Tori Balma added 10 assists, four digs, three kills and two aces.
Fieldcrest def. Eureka 29-27, 25-11: Kaylin Rients slammed down 11 kills and had 1.5 blocks Thursday as the Knights earned a Heart of Illinois Conference victory in Minonk.
Allie Wiesenhofer had 16 digs for Fieldcrest (7-0, 1-0 HOIC), while Kaitlyn White added 15 assists.
Earlville def. Hiawatha 25-11, 25-19: Nevaeh Sansone had nine digs and seven kills Thursday to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Kirkland.
Brooklyn Guelde had eight assists, Hannah Pfaff served six aces and Mady Olson added six points and five kills for Earlville (4-0, 2-0 LTC).
El Paso-Gridley def. Henry-Senachwine 25-20, 25-18: Kaitlyn Anderson had six assists, four kills, two aces and a block Thursday as the Mallards lost a non-conference match in Henry.
Gabriella Garcia added 18 digs for Henry (3-3).
Newark def. LaMoille 25-6, 25-11: The Lions dropped a Little Ten Conference match Thursday in Newark.
GIRLS TENNIS
At Geneseo: La Salle-Peru earned two non-conference wins Thursday, beating Alleman 4-1 and Geneseo 3-2.
The Cavaliers swept the singles action as No. 1 Carlie Miller won 6-2, 6-0 against Alleman and 6-2, 6-0 against Geneseo, while No. 2 Ava Lannen won 6-0, 6-0 against Alleman and 6-1, 6-0 against Geneseo.
Also against Alleman, Elena Leone and Kylee Halm won 3-6, 6-4, 11-9 at No. 2 doubles, while Rylee Waite and Bri Keith won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles.
Izzy Pohar and Kaylie Reese clained a 6-1, 4-6, 10-5 win at No. 1 doubles against the Maple Leafs.
Mendota 4, Sterling 1: The Trojans swept the doubles action and got a singles win Thursday en route to a victory in Mendota.
In doubles, Alexis Finley and Talya Schwaegerman won 7-5, 1-6, 10-5, Isabelle Escatel and Mariah Figueroa were 6-4, 3-6, 10-6 winners at No. 2 and Julia Krueger and Karli Miars earned a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 3.
Natalia Salinas won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles for MHS.
BOYS GOLF
At Rock Island: Three St. Bede golfers shot in the 30s Thursday to lead the Bruins to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Highland Springs Golf Course.
The Bruins carded a 153 to beat Sherrard (173) and Rockridge (212).
Jake Delaney shot a 36 to share medalist honors, Brendan Pillion had a 37, Logan Potthoff had a 38 and Luke Tunnell added a 42.
At Deer Grove: Grant Plym shot a 38 on Thursday to earn medalist honors and lead Hall to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Deer Valley Country Club.
The Red Devils carded a 170 to beat Erie-Prophetstown (199) and Morrison (231).
Rounding out the scores for Hall were Landen Plym (41), Lukas Manrriquez (45) and Josh Scheri (46).
Mendota 176, Orion 193: Owen Aughenbaugh carded a 39 on Thursday to earn medalist honors and lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Oakwood Country Club in Coal Valley.
Cale Strouss (45), Clay Buffington (46) and Brody Hartt (48) rounded out the scores for MHS.
Princeton 159, Kewanee 205: Jaden Eggers shot a 37 on Thursday to earn medalist honors as the Tigers picked up a Three Rivers Conference victory at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.
Karter Patterson (38), Jarrett Carr (41) and Tyson Phillips (43) rounded out the scores for Princeton.
GIRLS GOLF
At La Salle: Avah Moriarty shot a 46 on Thursday as La Salle-Peru finished third in a Interstate 8 Conference triangular at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course.
Allie Thome had a 52 for the Cavaliers, who carded a 230 to finish behind Sycamore (179) and Ottawa (205).
Yorkville 207, Earlville 226: Lexie Campbell shot a 44 on Thursday as the Red Raiders lost a non-conference match at Earlville Country Club.
Kaydence Harp added a 46 for Earlville.
At Rock Island: Callie Schoff shot a 50 on Thursday as Bureau Valley finished third in a Three Rivers Conference triangular at Highland Springs Golf Course.
Cassidy Peterson added a 56 for the Storm (228), who finished behind Rockridge (189) and Orion (224).
BOYS SOCCER
Serena 4, La Salle-Peru 3 (PKs): The Cavaliers led 3-0 at halftime but the Huskers rallied to tie it in the second half and eventually won on penalty kicks in a non-conference game in La Salle.
Seth Adams scored two goals in regulation for L-P, while Antonio Martinez had a goal and Michael George and Jason Curran each had an assist.