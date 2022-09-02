NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Mendota’s Jasiel Watson

After two-time NewsTribune Boys Soccer Player of the Year Yahir Diaz graduated, Mendota needed someone to fill the role of leading scorer.
In stepped Jasiel Watson.
Watson has been a scoring machine in the early part of the season, scoring 11 goals and dishing out four assists to help the Trojans to a 7-0 record and the Oregon Tournament championship.
Watson had hat tricks in Mendota’s first three games.
“Jasi has been a changed player this season,” Mendota coach Nick Myers said. “He’s come into the year totally focused and as the two of us like to say, he’s ‘locked in.’ He’s taken on the role of our main goal scorer and accepted that challenge. Jasi showed that last week to begin the season by getting a hat trick in each of our first three games. He followed it up with a great performance of goals and assists at the Oregon Tournament. Jasi is in for a big year if he stays locked in.”
For his performance, Watson was voted the first NewsTribune Athlete of the Week of the 2022-23 school year, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Watson answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
How did you get started playing soccer?
I’ve been playing soccer since I was 5 years old because my dad signed me up for MAYS (Mendota Area Youth Soccer).
What do you like about playing soccer?
I like playing soccer because I’ve been playing the sport basically my whole life and I’ve just been getting better and better and it makes me happy.
What makes you a good soccer player?
What makes me a good soccer play is I am very fast and quick on the ball and can shoot and score with both feet.
Besides soccer season, what do you like about the fall?
I like to hang out with friends and family during the fall and I also like to go to haunted houses.
What is your most played song recently?
Rumors by Lil Durk.
If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?
Someone whose advice I could use is (Brazilian soccer player) Neymar because I’ve watched his documentary and can really relate to him in most circumstances.
What is a TV show or movie you never get tired of watching?
A TV show I can watch and not get bored of is Avatar: The Last Airbender on Netflix.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
If I could pick once place to travel it would probably be Brazil because I want to watch street soccer matches in underground places.
With what food could you win an eating contest?
A food I could eat and win a contest is the Starbucks cake pops. It doesn’t matter what flavor they are.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
My thoughts on my performance last week are kind of mixed emotions. I feel like I did play very well but at the same time, I always feel like I could’ve played better and there is more stuff I can improve on to get better at my game.