NewsTribune sports roundup for Wednesday, Aug. 31

The La Salle-Peru and Princeton boys golf teams tied at 173 Wednesday at Wyaton Hills Golf Course, but the Cavaliers earned the nonconference victory on a fifth-score tiebreaker.
L-P’s Carter Fenza and Princeton’s Jaden Eggers and Karter Patterson shared medalist honors at 41.
Also scoring for L-P were Coleman Rundle (42), John Miota (44) and Michael Miota (46), while Drake Hawthorne’s 49 was the tiebreaker.
Rounding out the scores for Princeton were Jarret Carr (42), Tyson Phillips (49) and Jordan Reinhardt (50).
Mendota 165, Rock Falls 174: Mendota’s Clay Buffington and Owen Aughenbaugh each shot a 40 to share medalist honors with the Rockets’ Carter Dillon as the Trojans earned a nonconference victory Wednesday on the road.
Also scoring for MHS were Drake Dennis (42) and Dominik Stamberger (43).
BOYS SOCCER
Earlville 8, Hinckley-Big Rock 1: Griffin Cook notched a hat trick and had three assists to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory Wednesday in Hinckley.
Trenton Fruit also had three goals along with an assist, Diego Vazquez scored a pair of goals, and Michael Clemens, Carlos Gonzalez and Garett Cook each had an assist for Earlville.
GIRLS TENNIS
St. Bede 4, Kewanee 1: The Bruins swept the doubles action en route to a win Wednesday in La Salle.
In doubles, Morgan Nawa and Krystal DeLaTorre won, 6-2, 6-3, at No. 1; Allysa Engels and Brianna Torres earned a 6-4, 6-1 win at No. 2; and Mia Morrow and Alyssa Shirz picked up a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 3.
Olivia Orteza won, 6-4, 3-6, 10-8, at No. 1 singles for the Bruins.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Annawan def. LaMoille, 25-6, 25-11: The Lions dropped a nonconference match Wednesday in Annawan.