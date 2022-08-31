St. Bede volleyball tops Hall in two sets

PERU — In volleyball, especially a rivalry match, there are two things that can win or lose it — being timid and being aggressive.
St. Bede broke open a close contest in both sets, but Hall came out a bit timid as the Bruins came away with a 25-12, 25-18 win in Three Rivers Conference East Division play Tuesday at Abbot Vincent Gymnasium. The Bruins started out strong with an ace from Ella Hermes along with a kill from Ali Bosnich and a pair of Red Devils errors for a 4-1 lead. Hall responded with a kill down the line from Haylie Pellegrini, who then found a hole in the middle of the Bruins defense that tied the score at 5-5. A miscommunication from the Red Devils and a block in the middle from Bella Pinter regained the lead for St. Bede at 8-5. “Miscommunication was a big deal for us tonight,” Hall coach Carolyn Bryant said. “It was loud in here with it being a rivalry game, but that’s something we have to be used to. In practice, it’s quiet, but not in a game like this and too many times tonight that hurt us.” After a 5-0 St. Bede run that forced a Hall timeout, Pellegrini found a hole in the back corner to end the run and make it a 10-6 Bruin advantage. After three straight service errors combined from both teams, Hall sailed a shot into the net and Pinter sent a shot that landed on the back line as the St. Bede lead grew to 14-8. After St. Bede was whistled for four hits, the Bruins took a timeout leading 14-11.
Following the break, it was all Bruins. The Bruins were much more aggressive at the net an it had Hall on its heels.
Amanda Wojcik, who stepped in as setter after an injury last week, picked up a block at the net before Reagan Stoudt served up ace to put St. Bede up 18-12. Moments later, Bosnich hammered down a kill to go along with an error and more miscommunication from the Red Devils that helped the St. Bede lead grow to 20-12. Three straight shots from Bosnich off Hall defenders led to the Bruins ending the first set on an 11-1 run and a 25-12 victory. “We talked a lot about mental toughness and just how we can put runs together and stay on top of those situations, so I’m really proud of the girls tonight,” St. Bede coach Abbi Bosnich said. “Amanda (Wojcik) did a nice job stepping in as setter and really gave our hitters a chance to make some plays and get some big hits.” Game two was pretty similar with the game being close early on.
Emily Robbins sent a shot the drifted long for the Bruins and a few moments later, Kennedy Wozniak got a block in the middle as the Red Devils took a 3-2 advantage. St. Bede responded with a 5-0 run with Johnna Bogatitus getting the touch shot to fall and then a save by Robbins helped the Bruins take a 7-3 lead. Evey Meyer served an ace and then a couple of errors by the Bruins tied the game at 9-9.
Two straight errors from the Red Devils put St. Bede back on top at 11-9. Robbins picked up an ace and Stoudt hit a shot that Hall was unable to control before a big shot once again from Bosnich made it 16-12 St. Bede. Back-to-back mishits from Hall along with another Stoudt ace pushed the Bruins’ lead to 22-15.
Three straight errors by the Bruins closed the gap to 24-18, but a mishit at the end of the night by Hall gave the second set victory to St. Bede at 25-18. “CeCe (Cecelia Veruchi) played very well tonight with 15 dig sand Taylor Coutts did a nice job passing as well,” Bryant said. I thought we did a good job slowing down St. Bede at times, but we have to work on communication.”
Bosnich felt the Bruins played well at the net. “I thought our outside hitting and the girls in the middle kind of flustered them a bit,” Bosnich said. “I think that helped lead to some of the communication as well.”