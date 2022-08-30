NewsTribune sports roundup for Aug. 29

Landen Plym shot a 38 on Monday to earn medalist honors and lead the Hall boys golf team to a victory in a non-conference triangular at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
The Red Devils carded a 172 to beat Marquette (176) and Fieldcrest (179).
Rounding out the scores for Hall were Grant Plym (42), Josh Scheri (45) and Jacob Diaz (47).
VOLLEYBALL
United Township def. Princeton 25-23, 25-20: Natasha Faber-Fox had 10 points, three aces, seven assists and four digs Monday as the Tigresses dropped a non-conference match in East Moline.
Lily Keutzer contributed eight digs, four points, two aces and two kills for Princeton (0-2).
SUNDAY RESULTS
MEN’S SOCCER
IVCC 2, Black Hawk 1: Tyrese Baijnath and Bahlé Made each scored a goal as the Eagles picked up their second win of the season in an Arrowhead Conference game in La Salle.
Tyler Marconi and Zusipheyena Gxarisa had assists for IVCC (2-2), while Colin Hart made three saves.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Sauk Valley 8, IVCC 1: Brianna Strehl won 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 singles to give the Eagles their lone victory in their season opener at the L-P Sports Complex.