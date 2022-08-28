NewsTribune sports roundup for Saturday, Aug. 27

The Putnam County volleyball team won three matches Saturday to win the Somonauk Invitational.
The Panthers defeated Hinckley-Big Rock (25-11, 25-21, 25-19), Somonauk (25-21, 25-19, 25-20) and Leland (25-7, 25-9, 25-17). All matches were three sets in the tournament.
Tori Balma had 46 assists, 29 points, five aces, 11 kills, nine digs and six blocks for PC (3-3), while Ava Hatton contributed 21 points, six aces, 20 kills and 16 digs.
At Spring Valley: Fieldcrest won the eight-team Hall Early Bird Tournament on Saturday.
In pool play, the Knights beat Hall (25-4, 25-18), Stark County (25-6, 25-10) and Sherrard (25-9, 25-23).
Fieldcrest defeated St. Bede 26-24, 25-20 in the semifinals.
In the championship, the Knights topped Seneca 25-13, 25-22.
Allie Wiesenhofer had 56 digs and 40 kills for the Knights (5-0), while Kaylin Rients had 32 kills, seven aces and four blocks.
At Springfield: La Salle-Peru went 2-3 at the Springfield Lutheran Crusader Classic.
The Cavaliers beat Metro-East Lutheran (25-14, 25-15) and Riverton (25-18, 25-14) and lost to Springfield Lutheran (25-17, 25-15), Triad (25-20, 20-25, 15-13) and Porta (25-19, 25-23).
BOYS SOCCER
At Oregon: Mendota shut out three more opponents Saturday to win the Oregon Tournament.
The Trojans blanked Orion 4-0 and Riverdale 9-0 before defeating Sterling 3-0 in the championship.
Johnathan Cortez scored two goals against Orion, while Jasiel Watson had a goal and an assist and Izaiah Nanez added a goal.
Against Riverdale, Johan Cortez scored three goals, while Nanez, Watson, Sebastian Carlos, Mauricio Martinez, David Casas and Eli Arjes had a goal each.
Johnathan Cortez scored all three goals in the final for MHS (7-0), which has outscored opponents 46-0.
At Earlville: La Salle-Peru placed second in Earlville’s War on 34 Tournament on Saturday.
The Cavaliers defeated the host Red Raiders in penalty kicks in Saturday’s first game before losing 5-0 to Geneseo in the title game.
Against Earlville, Gio Garcia scored as L-P an Earlville played to a 1-1 tie.
The Cavs outscored the Red Raiders 4-3 in penalty kicks to pull out the win with goals from Garcia, Seth Adams, Rylee Hernandez and Adrian Gonzalez.
Erick Laurrabaquio made a PK save for L-P.
Diego Vazquez scored Earlville’s lone goal in regulation on an assist by Griffin Cook.
Garrett Cook made six saves.
The Red Raiders finished third.
DePue-Hall won two games Saturday, beating Yorkville Christian 4-0 and Kewanee 2-1.
Francisco Moreno scored two goals against Yorkville Christian, while Juan Rigoberto and Cruz Martinez had one each.
Moreno and Osvaldo Morales scored a goal each against Kewanee.
GIRLS TENNIS
At Sycamore: La Salle-Peru placed second at the Sycamore Doubles Tournament on Saturday.
Carlie Miller and Ava Lannen won the No. 1 doubles bracket, while the Cavaliers got second-place finishes from Izzy Pohar and Kaylie Reese at No. 2 and Grace Pecchio and Eve Cervantes at No. 6 along with third-place finishes from Elena Leone and Kylee Halm at No. 3, Izzy Pecchio and Raleigh Leininger at No. 4 and Bri Keith and Rylee Waite at No. 5.
At Sterling: Mendota placed second at the Newman Tournament on Saturday.
The Trojans notched seven points to finish behind Guilford (12). Princeton (6) was third, while St. Bede (2) tied for seventh.
For Mendota, Natalia Salinas went 2-1 at No. 2 singles, Alexis Finley and Isabelle Escatel went 2-1 at No. 1 doubles and Karli Miars and Mariah Figueroa were 2-1 at No. 2 doubles.
Princeton had a pair of entrants finish 2-1 in Emilee Merkel at No. 2 singles and Kambri Fisher and Katie Kammerer at No. 2 doubles.
The Bruins got a win each from Alyssa Shirz and Brianna Torres at No.1 doubles and Shirz and Mia Morrow at No. 2 doubles.
BOYS GOLF
At McNabb: Putnam County placed second at its own Putnam County Scramble on Saturday at Edgewood Park Golf Club.
The Panthers carded 12-under par to finish behind Peoria Christian (15-under). Hall was third at 11 under, winning a tiebreaker with Fieldcrest based on hole No. 14 and Henry-Senachwine was eighth at 6-under.