NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Aug. 26

The Mendota boys soccer team won a pair of games at the Oregon Tournament on Friday.
The Trojans defeated Hinckley-Big Rock 8-9 and Woodstock 1-0.
Against H-BR, Jasiel Watson scored three goals, while Sebastian Carlos scored twice and Rafa Romero had a goal and an assist.
Johnathan Cortez scored the game’s lone goal against Woodstock.
The Trojans are 4-0 on the season and have yet to allow a goal.
La Salle-Peru 2, Kewanee 1: Seth Adams scored a pair of goals Friday to help the Cavaliers to victory at Earlville’s War on 34 Tournament.
Brayan Gonzalez had an assist for La Salle-Peru, while Erick Laureabaquio-Moscosa made six saves.
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Chillicothe: Bureau Valley’s Elijah House ran a 16:46 to place fourth at the IVC Invitational on Friday.
BV’s Benjamin Roth was 11th in 17:56, while Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel took 16th in 18:22.
In the girls race, Clare Phillips led Fieldcrest as she finished 23rd in 23:53.
THURSDAY RESULTS
GIRLS TENNIS
At La Salle: La Salle-Peru swept a pair of non-conference matches, beating St. Bede 5-0 and Mendota 5-0.
Against Mendota, Carlie Miller won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Ava Lannen claimed a -0, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles.
In doubles, Kaylie Reese and Izzy Pohar were 6-2, 7-6 winners at No. 1, Emmie Hachenberger and Rylee Waite won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 and Elena Leone and Kylee Halm earned a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 3.
The Cavs mixed up the lineup against the Bruins with Hachenberger winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Reese taking a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles.
Lannen and Miller claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles, Haln and Leone were 6-0, 6-1 winners at No. 2 and Waite and Bri Keiten won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3.
Also Thursday, Mendota beat St. Bede 5-0.
Talya Schwaegerman won 6-4, 7-6 at No. 1 singles, while Ella Lewis earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles.
In doubles, Isabella Escatel and Alexis Finley claimed a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1; Karli Miars and Julia Krueger won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 and Mariah Figueroa and Natalia Salinas were 6-3, 6-3 winners at No. 3.
Ottawa 5, Princeton 0: The Tigresses were swept in Ottawa.
VOLLEYBALL
El Paso-Gridley def. St. Bede 25-18, 25-17: Amanda Wojcik had 11 assists, three digs and two aces as the Bruins lost a non-conference match in El Paso.
Ella Hermes added 10 digs for St. Bede.
Marquette def. Henry-Senachwine 25-15, 25-23: Kaitlyn Anderson had six kills, four assists and a block as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.
Lauren Harbison added nine digs for Henry (2-1 overall, 1-1 TCC).
Serena def. Hall 25-15, 25-17: The Red Devils lost a non-conference match in Spring Valley.
Annawan def. Bureau Valley 25-17, 21-25, 25-19: Kate Salisbury had seven assists, five kills and three digs as the Storm dropped a non-conference match in Annawan.
Keely Lawson added 13 points, seven aces, three digs, two blocks and two kills for BV.
BOYS GOLF
At Rochelle: Cal Strouss shot a 42 on to help Mendota to a victory in a non-conference triangular at Fairways Golf Course.
The Trojans carded a 179 to beat Rochelle (184) and Amboy-LaMoille (197).
Amboy’s Wes Wilson was the medalist with a 38. Hayden Wittenauer had a 40 for the Clippers.
At Elburn: Coleman Rundle shot a 38 as La Salle-Peru finished third in an Interstate 8 Conference triangular at Hughes Creek Golf Course.
The Cavaliers carded a 174 to finish behind Ottawa (159) and Kaneland (169).
Carter Fenza added a 41 for L-P.
At Edelstein: Jaden Eggers and Karter Patterson each had a 41 on Thursday as Princeton finished third in a non-conference triangular at Arrowhead Golf Course.
The Tigers carded a 172 to finish behind Peoria Christian (161) and IVC (166).
At Toluca: Ayden Malavolti shot a 44 as Henry-Senachwine placed second in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Tall Oaks Country Club.
Roanoke-Benson won with a 161 followed by the Mallards (194) and Woodland (236).
GIRLS GOLF
Bureau Valley 200, St. Bede 216: Callie Schoff carded a 48 to help the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Hidden Lake Golf Course in Sheffield.
St. Bede’s Gianna Grivetti was the medalist with a 40.
At Princeton: Fieldcrest carded a 220 and Princeton had a 223 to place second and third, respectively, in a triangular at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.
Ottawa won with a 217.
BOYS SOCCER
Morris 6, DePue-Hall 1: The Little Giants lost a non-conference game.
Ottawa 5, Princeton 1: The Tigers came up short in a non-conference game in Princeton.
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Kewanee: St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic (21:03) and Nathan Husser (21:57) placed third and fourth, respectively, at Baker Park Golf Course.
In the girls race, Macy Zeglis led the Bruins as she finished fifth in 27:22.
At Kingston: Mendota’s Anthony Kelson ran a 17:34 to place eighth individually as the Trojans finished third in a four-team meet.
Kody Chase finished 13th in 19:43 for MHS.
In the girls race, Anna Valdes led the Trojans as she finished 27th in 31:16. MHS did not have a team score.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Joliet def. IVCC 25-10, 25-16, 25-23: Erica Antle had 17 assists and eight digs as the Eagles suffered a non-conference loss in Oglesby.
Ella Sibert added nine kills and a block for IVCC (1-5).