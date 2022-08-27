August 27, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsTribune sports roundup for Friday, Aug. 26

Mendota boys soccer earns two more shutout wins

By Kevin Chlum
Mendota logo

The Mendota boys soccer team won a pair of games at the Oregon Tournament on Friday.

The Trojans defeated Hinckley-Big Rock 8-9 and Woodstock 1-0.

Against H-BR, Jasiel Watson scored three goals, while Sebastian Carlos scored twice and Rafa Romero had a goal and an assist.

Johnathan Cortez scored the game’s lone goal against Woodstock.

The Trojans are 4-0 on the season and have yet to allow a goal.

La Salle-Peru 2, Kewanee 1: Seth Adams scored a pair of goals Friday to help the Cavaliers to victory at Earlville’s War on 34 Tournament.

Brayan Gonzalez had an assist for La Salle-Peru, while Erick Laureabaquio-Moscosa made six saves.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Chillicothe: Bureau Valley’s Elijah House ran a 16:46 to place fourth at the IVC Invitational on Friday.

BV’s Benjamin Roth was 11th in 17:56, while Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel took 16th in 18:22.

In the girls race, Clare Phillips led Fieldcrest as she finished 23rd in 23:53.

THURSDAY RESULTS

GIRLS TENNIS

At La Salle: La Salle-Peru swept a pair of non-conference matches, beating St. Bede 5-0 and Mendota 5-0.

Against Mendota, Carlie Miller won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Ava Lannen claimed a -0, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Kaylie Reese and Izzy Pohar were 6-2, 7-6 winners at No. 1, Emmie Hachenberger and Rylee Waite won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 and Elena Leone and Kylee Halm earned a 6-3, 6-1 win at No. 3.

The Cavs mixed up the lineup against the Bruins with Hachenberger winning 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles and Reese taking a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles.

Lannen and Miller claimed a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles, Haln and Leone were 6-0, 6-1 winners at No. 2 and Waite and Bri Keiten won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 3.

Also Thursday, Mendota beat St. Bede 5-0.

Talya Schwaegerman won 6-4, 7-6 at No. 1 singles, while Ella Lewis earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 2 singles.

In doubles, Isabella Escatel and Alexis Finley claimed a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1; Karli Miars and Julia Krueger won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2 and Mariah Figueroa and Natalia Salinas were 6-3, 6-3 winners at No. 3.

Ottawa 5, Princeton 0: The Tigresses were swept in Ottawa.

VOLLEYBALL

El Paso-Gridley def. St. Bede 25-18, 25-17: Amanda Wojcik had 11 assists, three digs and two aces as the Bruins lost a non-conference match in El Paso.

Ella Hermes added 10 digs for St. Bede.

Marquette def. Henry-Senachwine 25-15, 25-23: Kaitlyn Anderson had six kills, four assists and a block as the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference game in Henry.

Lauren Harbison added nine digs for Henry (2-1 overall, 1-1 TCC).

Serena def. Hall 25-15, 25-17: The Red Devils lost a non-conference match in Spring Valley.

Annawan def. Bureau Valley 25-17, 21-25, 25-19: Kate Salisbury had seven assists, five kills and three digs as the Storm dropped a non-conference match in Annawan.

Keely Lawson added 13 points, seven aces, three digs, two blocks and two kills for BV.

BOYS GOLF

At Rochelle: Cal Strouss shot a 42 on to help Mendota to a victory in a non-conference triangular at Fairways Golf Course.

The Trojans carded a 179 to beat Rochelle (184) and Amboy-LaMoille (197).

Amboy’s Wes Wilson was the medalist with a 38. Hayden Wittenauer had a 40 for the Clippers.

At Elburn: Coleman Rundle shot a 38 as La Salle-Peru finished third in an Interstate 8 Conference triangular at Hughes Creek Golf Course.

The Cavaliers carded a 174 to finish behind Ottawa (159) and Kaneland (169).

Carter Fenza added a 41 for L-P.

At Edelstein: Jaden Eggers and Karter Patterson each had a 41 on Thursday as Princeton finished third in a non-conference triangular at Arrowhead Golf Course.

The Tigers carded a 172 to finish behind Peoria Christian (161) and IVC (166).

At Toluca: Ayden Malavolti shot a 44 as Henry-Senachwine placed second in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Tall Oaks Country Club.

Roanoke-Benson won with a 161 followed by the Mallards (194) and Woodland (236).

GIRLS GOLF

Bureau Valley 200, St. Bede 216: Callie Schoff carded a 48 to help the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Hidden Lake Golf Course in Sheffield.

St. Bede’s Gianna Grivetti was the medalist with a 40.

At Princeton: Fieldcrest carded a 220 and Princeton had a 223 to place second and third, respectively, in a triangular at Wyaton Hills Golf Course.

Ottawa won with a 217.

BOYS SOCCER

Morris 6, DePue-Hall 1: The Little Giants lost a non-conference game.

Ottawa 5, Princeton 1: The Tigers came up short in a non-conference game in Princeton.

COED CROSS COUNTRY

At Kewanee: St. Bede’s Greyson Marincic (21:03) and Nathan Husser (21:57) placed third and fourth, respectively, at Baker Park Golf Course.

In the girls race, Macy Zeglis led the Bruins as she finished fifth in 27:22.

At Kingston: Mendota’s Anthony Kelson ran a 17:34 to place eighth individually as the Trojans finished third in a four-team meet.

Kody Chase finished 13th in 19:43 for MHS.

In the girls race, Anna Valdes led the Trojans as she finished 27th in 31:16. MHS did not have a team score.

WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Joliet def. IVCC 25-10, 25-16, 25-23: Erica Antle had 17 assists and eight digs as the Eagles suffered a non-conference loss in Oglesby.

Ella Sibert added nine kills and a block for IVCC (1-5).