Roundup: L-P’s Coleman Rundle hits hole-in-one in win over Hall

La Salle-Peru senior Coleman Rundle hit a hole-in-one Wednesday as the Cavaliers beat Hall 155-164 in a non-conference match at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.
“I was excited,” Roleman said about his first career hole-in-one. “I just couldn’t believe it happened.”
Rundle aced the 166-yard ninth hole using a 9-iron.
Rundle finished with a 35, just one stroke behind teammate Carter Fenza, who claimed medalist honors with a 34.
“I played well and was glad to be able to finish because I was so shocked,” Rundle said.
Rounding out the scores for L-P were Michael Miolta (42) and Jon Milota (44).
Landen Plym carded a 35 to lead the Red Devils. Also scoring for Hall were Grant Plym (38), Lukas Manrriquez (43) and Josh Scheri (48).
At the JV level, Hall’s Geno Baracani hit his first ball out of bounds on No. 7, then re-teed and hit it in the hole.
At Streator: Brendan Pillion and Jake Delaney each shot even-par 36s on Wednesday as St. Bede finished second in a non-conference triangular at The Eastwood Golf Course.
Streator won with a 160 followed by the Bruins (162) and Seneca (182).
Rounding out the scores for St. Bede were Luke Tunnell (43) and Abraham Wiesbrock (47).
GIRLS GOLF
Princeton 241, Erie-Prophetstown 241: Emma Kruse-Carter shot a 53 to earn medalist honors Wednesday as the Tigresses tied the Panthers in a Three Rivers Conference Meet at Prophet Hills Country Club in Prophetstown.
Princeton won by a stroke based on the fifth score.
Morgan Forristall (61), Addie Hecht (63), Addie Carr (64) and Hailee Pembleton (65) also scored for PHS.
Earlville 221, St. Bede 253: Lexie Campbell carded a 48 on Wednesday to help the Red Raiders to a non-conference victory at Earlville Country Club.
Kaydence Harp (54), Mya Humm (55) and Emma Faskins (60) rounded out the scoring for Earlville.
St. Bede’s Gianna Grivetti claimed medalist honors with a 46. Also scoring for St. Bede were Anna Cyracki (67), Aleah Espel (70) and Bella Hagenbach (70).
Geneseo 199, La Salle-Peru 241: Avah Moriarty shot a 51 on Tuesday as the Cavaliers dropped a non-conference match at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.
Rounding out the scores for L-P were Allie Thome (53), Maddie VanZuiden (64) and Makenna Zimmer (73).
BOYS SOCCER
Mendota 7, Somonauk 0: Jasiel Watson scored three goals and had two assists Tuesday to lead the Trojans to a victory in a non-conference game in Somonauk.
Johnathan Cortez scored two goals, Izaiah Nanez had a goal and an assist and Johan Cortez also tallied a goal.
Mateo Goy made two saves for MHS (2-0).
DePue-Hall 0, Oregon 0: The Little Giants played to a tie Wednesday in DePue.
Fransico Moreno had three shots for DePue, while Juan Raya made five saves.
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Morris: Fieldcrest’s Caleb Krischel was the top area finisher at the Morris Early Bird Invitational on Wednesday, placing 25th in 18:12.
Erik Garcia led La Salle-Peru by finishing 33rd in 18:54.
L-P and Fieldcrest did not have a team score.
In the girls race, L-P’s Anya De La Luz led area runners by placing 32nd in 22:39, while Fieldcrest’s Macy Gochanour was 39th in 23:31.
The Cavaliers finished 10 among the 13 teams. Fieldcrest did not have a team score.
At Spring Valley: Putnam County’s Wyatt Grimshaw was the top area finisher in a four-school meet Wednesday at Hall as he placed third in 21:22.
Hall’s Eri Martinez-Prado finished fourth in 21:56.
In the girls race, IVC had the top five finishers with Hall’s Evelyn Castelan leading the area runners by placing sixth in 34:27.
MEN’S SOCCER
IVCC 3, Joliet 1: The Eagles earned their first win of the season Wednesday in Joliet.
The Eagles (1-2) scored with 53 seconds left in the first half to tie the game then scored twice in the second half to pull out the win.
Tyrese Baijath scored a goal and had an assist, while Vasco Montez and Carlos Sousa each notched a goal.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Joliet 11, IVCC 0: The Eagles fell to 0-2 with a loss Wednesday in Joliet.