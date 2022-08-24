Roundup: Gio Garcia’s hat trick leads L-P soccer to win over Princeton

Gio Garcia notched a hat trick Tuesday to lead the La Salle-Peru boys soccer team to a 5-1 victory over Princeton in a non-conference game in La Salle.
Antonio Martinez and Seth Adams each added a goal for the Cavaliers.
VOLLEYBALL
Mendota def. Putnam County 25-22, 22-25, 25-18
Lily Leifheit had 17 digs and an ace Tuesday to help the Spikers to a non-conference victory in Mendota.
Maddy Becker had nine digs, seven assists, five kills and two aces for MHS (1-0), while Emma Schultz and Laylie Denault added five kills each.
Tori Balma had 16 assists, eight kills, eight points, six digs and an ace for the Panthers (0-2), while Avery Moutray added 12 digs, six kills, five points, two aces and three assists.
Earvlille def. South Beloit 25-5, 25-11: Mady Olson served 13 points and three aces Tuesday as the Red Raiders rolled to a non-conference victory in South Beloit.
Brooklyn Guelde had 11 assists, seven points and five digs for Earlville (2-0), while Nevaeh Sansone added four kills.
Henry-Senachwine def. LaMoille 25-9, 25-11: The Mallards claimed a non-conference victory Tuesday in Henry.
Rockridge def. St. Bede 25-20, 25-12: The Bruins lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover in their season opener Tuesday in Peru.
Galva def. DePue 25-15, 25-7: The Little Giants lost a non-conference match Tuesday in Galva.
GIRLS TENNIS
La Salle-Peru 4, Princeton 1: The Cavaliers swept the doubles action in a non-conference win Tuesday in Princeton.
In doubles, Ava Lannen and Emmie Hachenberger won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1, Izzy Pohar and Kaylie Reese were 6-0, 6-1 winners at No. 2 and Elena Leone and Kylee Halm claimed a 6-4, 6-0 win at No. 3.
Carlie Miller won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles for L-P.
Emilee Merkel gave the Tigresses their lone win with a 6-2, 6-3 victory at No. 2 singles.
BOYS GOLF
Mendota 169, Rockridge 236: Owen Aughenbaugh carded a 39 on Tuesday to earn medalist honors and lead the Trojans to a Three Rivers Conference victory at Mendota Golf Club.
Also scoring for MHS were Clay Buffington (42), Brody Hartt (43) and Cale Strouss (45).
At McNabb: Logan Keesee shot a 41 on Tuesday to earn medalist honors and lead Putnam County to a victory in a Tri-County Conference triangular at Edgewood Park Golf Club.
The Panthers carded a 175 to beat Marquette (185) and Henry-Senachwine (199).
Also scoring for PC were John Wiesbrock (43), Andrew Pyszka (44) and A.J. Furar (47).
Carson Rowe led the Mallards with a 44 followed by Lance Kiesewetter (48), Ayden Malavolti (51) and Nolan Dunshee (56).
At Bristol: La Salle-Peru carded a 14-under par Tuesday to tie for fourth place at the Oswego Scramble at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course.
Metea Valley won at 18-under.
At Spring Valley: St. Bede finished second and Princeton was third in a Three Rivers Conference triangular Tuesday at Spring Creek Golf Course.
The Bruins carded a 174 and PHS had a 186. Riverdale won with a 168.
Brendan Pillion shot a 39 for St. Bede. Rounding out the scores for the Bruins were Jake Delaney (42), Logan Potthoff (46) and Ryan Slingsby (47).
Scoring for PHS were Jaden Eggers (44), Karter Patterson (45), Kaiden Coomer (48) and Jarrett Carr (49).
At Sandwich: Ryan Browder, Joseph Jungels and Grady Harp each shot a 49 on Tuesday as Earlville finished second in a triangular at Edgebrook Golf Club.
The Red Raiders scored a 200 to finish behind Sandwich (178) and ahead of Plano (261).
Rocco Morsovillo added a 53 for Earlville.
GIRLS GOLF
La Salle-Peru 151, Sandwich 202: Allie Thome shot a 43 on Tuesday to earn medalist honors as the Cavaliers earned a win at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course.
Avah Moriarty had a 52 and Maddie VanZuiden added a 56 for the Cavs in a match in which both teams had three golfers.
WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
DuPage def. IVCC 25-15, 25-11, 25-13: Taylor Wetsel had 17 digs as the Eagles lost a non-conference match in Oglesby.
Sophia Harris had four kills and a block for IVCC (1-4), while Erica Antle added 14 assists.
COED CROSS COUNTRY
At Rock Falls: Kyler McNinch placed third individually in 16:28 to help the Amboy co-op finish fifth as a team at the Rocket Invitational on Tuesday.
Atticus Horner (16th, 18:29) and Charlie Dickinson (22nd, 19:13) finished top 25 for the Clippers.
Nathan Husser led St. Bede as he placed 26th in 19:42.
In the girls race, St. Bede’s Jaelyn Weber (26:17) and Macy Zeglis (26:19) finished 36th and 37th, respectively, while Amboy’s Natalie Pratt (26:25) was 38th. St. Bede and Amboy did not have team scores.