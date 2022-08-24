L-P overcomes jitters to beat Princeton

PRINCETON — The La Salle-Peru volleyball team displayed some first match jitters Tuesday night.
But the Cavaliers were able to shake those off to open the season with a 25-17, 25-17 win over Princeton in a non-conference match in Prouty Gym.
“I think we did pretty well,” L-P senior Emma Garretson said. “We started off a little rough because it was our first game and we had first game nerves. We were a little iffy in the beginning, but we were strong at the end.”
The first set was tight early and was tied at 8, 10 and 12 before the Cavs put together a run behind the serve of Kaylee Abens.
The junior stepped to the line with L-P trailing 12-11 and she rattled off seven points to give the Cavs an 18-12 lead.
“We did really good for our first game,” L-P senior Olivia Shetterly said. “There were initial nervous jitters, but once we got past the first set, we really pulled away. I think we did really well and worked together as a team.”
“A lot of it was our passing. When we got passes to the net, we’d get the sets out and utilizing the middles was really big for us. We were blocking a lot.”
In the second set, the Cavs built a 10-4 lead and led the rest of the way, withstanding a PHS rally in which the Tigresses pulled within three at 19-16.
Bridget Hoskins served the Cavs to a 24-16 lead before Princeton’s Morgan Foes put down a kill to end the rally.
L-P finished the match on a quick hit in the middle by Shetterly.
“I thought the second set we did a better job overall with everything,” L-P Mark Haberkorn said. “We seemed to be a little more relaxed and we passed a little better.”
Haberkorn said playing Princeton “gives us a chance to see where we’re at.” He said Tuesday’s match was a good starting point for the season.
“You never know what you’re going to get,” Haberkorn said. “We have some juniors. All our setters are juniors. It’s different in practice than in a match. We just have to be a little more consistent, but overall, it was a good performance.”
Princeton coach Andy Puck said he likes to open with L-P to use it as a measuring stick.
“It’s always fun to open with L-P,” Puck said. “It’s a good rivalry even though we’re in separate conferences. I still love the old NCIC rivalries. I always have people ask why we always open with L-P. I learned a lot about our team and the kids learned a lot about themselves playing a team like that more so than a lesser team that is more likely going to be a W.”
Puck said there were some positives for the Tigresses, including their play at the net, how their inexperienced players handled their first varsity match and the carryover from practice to the match.
“We were up and down,” Puck said. “I was pleasantly surprised. We executed things that we worked on in practice and you know as a coach that’s all you can ask for. We are figuring out ways to compete and we’re figuring out ways to win each individual drill or each individual point. I’ve had to break things down for these kids to figure out ways to compete other than get to 25 first. It’s more of a mental game than a physical game.
“Once we figure out these growing pains and start growing together, which we did, I truly think we’ll be a different team at the middle and end of the season.”
Garretson led the Cavs with seven kills, Shetterly and Camryn Piscia each had three kills and two blocks, Katie Sowers had nine points, six assists and four kills and Taylor Martyn contributed nine digs and nine points.
For Princeton, Olivia Gartin put down seven kills, Lily Keutzer had nine points, two aces, seven digs and a block and Caitlin Meyer added eight assists, five points and three digs.