Roundup: Mendota soccer routs Sandwich 14-0 in opener

Jasiel Watson scored three goals and had an assist Monday as the Mendota boys soccer team opened the season with a 14-0 rout of Sandwich in a nonconference game in Sandwich.
Rafa Romero, Johnathan Cortez and Johan Cortez each scored a pair of goals, while Johan Cortez added two assists.
Izaiah Nanez contributed a goal and four assists for MHS, which led 13-0 at halftime.
Streator 5, Princeton 0: The Tigers were shut out during the season opener Monday in Princeton.
VOLLEYBALL
Earlville def. Amboy 25-18, 25-22: Hannah Pfaff put down seven kills Monday to help the Red Raiders to a nonconference victory in their season opener in Amboy.
Lexie Campbell served six aces for Earlville, while Brooklyn Guelde had 13 assists.
Henry-Senachwine def. Dwight 25-11, 25-12: The Mallards earned a Tri-County Conference victory in their season opener Monday in Dwight.
Wethersfield def. Putnam County 25-14, 25-13: Ava Hatton had seven kills, four digs and a block Monday as the Panthers lost their season opener in Granville.
Tori Balma had 10 assists, four points and an ace for PC.
Seneca def. Hall 25-19, 25-18: Playing without face protection for the first time since the 2019 campaign certainly was a breath of fresh air for Seneca and Hall, but the return to normalcy couldn’t mask the first-game jitters for both clubs, which combined for 50 attack errors.
The Fighting Irish overcame 26 miscues with some strong net play from senior middle hitter Sophie Cato, who registered a contest-best eight kills, as Seneca won its season opener Monday.
For Hall, which committed 24 attack errors during its first contest, sophomore Kennedy Wozniak led the way with two kills and a pair of blocks, while senior Clara Jablonski produced three service winners and two aces.
Junior Taylor Coutts added seven digs and three assists, while junior libero CeCe Verruchi popped up 10 digs.
“Obviously, in our first game of the year we struggled with some errors, but I told the girls to keep their heads up and we’ll correct the mistakes and be just fine,” first-year Hall coach Carolyn Bryant said. “I was happy with the effort and all the hustle we showed. I believe this is an excellent group of girls that will really improve as the season goes on.”
— For Bill Lidinsky’s full story, please visit www.newstrib.com.
BOYS GOLF
At Spring Creek: Landen Plym shot a 1-over par 38 to lead the Red Devils (170) to Three Rivers Conference wins over Newman (181) and Sherrard (191) at Spring Creek Golf Course.
Also scoring for Hall were Lukas Manrriquez (42), Grant Plym (44) and Josh Scheri (46).
GIRLS GOLF
Yorkville 237, La Salle-Peru 253: Avah Moriarty shot a 48 as the Cavaliers lost a nonconference match Monday at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course in Bristol.
Yorkville’s Laine Leonard was the medalist with a 47.