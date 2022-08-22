NewsTribune volleyball preview: Five to watch in 2022

The NewsTribune area graduated a lot of volleyball talent last season as six of the seven All-Area team members are gone.
However, there’s still plenty of talent returning to area courts this fall.
With the season getting underway today, here are five players to watch this season.
Tori Balma, sr., S, Putnam County: Balma is the area’s top returning setter as she ranked fifth in the area in assists last season at 6.5 per set. She proved to be strong at the net and in the back row last season as well for the Panthers. Balma was NewsTribune All-Area honorable mention.
Ali Bosnich, jr., MH, St. Bede: Bosnich was the leader at the net for the Bruins’ regional championship team last season and should be again this season. She had the most kills and blocks on the team in 2021 and ranked second in the area in blocks. She was NewsTribune All-Area honorable mention.
Olivia Gartin, sr., OH, Princeton: Gartin is the only returning player who saw much action on Princeton’s regional title team last fall, and she’ll step into more of a go-to role this season. Gartin, who was NewsTribune All-Area honorable mention, ranked sixth in the area in kills last year.
Taylor Martyn, jr., L, La Salle-Peru: Martyn was strong in the back row and at the service line last season as she ranked third in the area in points, fourth in digs and sixth in aces. This season Martyn looks to help the Cavaliers get back to their winning tradition after back-to-back losing seasons.
Allie Wisenhofer, jr., OH, Fieldcrest: Wiesenhofer is the lone returner from the 2021 NewsTribune All-Area Team. Last fall she ranked second in the area in kills and was top 10 in aces per set. She was a unanimous All-Heart of Illinois Conference last year.