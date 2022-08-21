August 21, 2022
Roundup: L-P tennis has two seconds and a third at Morton Invite

By Kevin Chlum
La Salle Peru High School Athletics logo

The La Salle-Peru tennis team had two second-place finishes and a third-place finisher Saturday at the Morton Invitational.

Ava Lannen and Emmie Hachenberger were runners-up in No. 1 doubles, while Izzy Pohar and Kaylie Reese won the No. 2 doubles bracket.

Carlie Miller placed third at No. 1 singles.

Lannen and Hachenberger beat Metamora 3-6, 6-1, 10-7 and Maroa-Forsyth 6-1, 6-4 before losing to Flora 6-3, 6-2 in the title match.

Pohar and Reese defeated Metamora 5-7,7-6, 10-3 and Richwoods 6-0, 6-2 before falling to Flora 6-4, 6-3 in the championship.

Miller beat Geneseo 6-1, 6-0, lost to Flora 6-1, 6-3 and beat Normal West 6-3, 0-6, 10-2 in the third-place match.