Roundup: L-P tennis has two seconds and a third at Morton Invite

The La Salle-Peru tennis team had two second-place finishes and a third-place finisher Saturday at the Morton Invitational.
Ava Lannen and Emmie Hachenberger were runners-up in No. 1 doubles, while Izzy Pohar and Kaylie Reese won the No. 2 doubles bracket.
Carlie Miller placed third at No. 1 singles.
Lannen and Hachenberger beat Metamora 3-6, 6-1, 10-7 and Maroa-Forsyth 6-1, 6-4 before losing to Flora 6-3, 6-2 in the title match.
Pohar and Reese defeated Metamora 5-7,7-6, 10-3 and Richwoods 6-0, 6-2 before falling to Flora 6-4, 6-3 in the championship.
Miller beat Geneseo 6-1, 6-0, lost to Flora 6-1, 6-3 and beat Normal West 6-3, 0-6, 10-2 in the third-place match.