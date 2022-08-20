Roundup: Earlvill, Henry-Senachwine boys golf teams drop conference matches

The Earlville boys golf team cut five strokes off its score from the season opener but lost 157-180 to Serena in a Little Ten Conference match Friday at Earlville Country Club.

Rocco Morsovillo led the Red Raiders with a 40, Joseph Jungels carded a 45, Trenton Fruit had a 47 and Ryan Browder added a 48.

Midland 177, Henry-Senachwine 186

Carson Rowe shot a 38 on Friday to earn medalist honors but the Mallards lost a Tri-County Conference match at Timber Ridge Golf Club in Lacon.

Also scoring for Henry were Ayden Malavolti (47), Lance Kiesewetter (48) and Nolan Dunshee (53).

THURSDAY RESULTS

BOYS GOLF

At Kewanee

Brendan Pillion and Jake Delaney each shot in the 30s as the Bruins cruised to a triangular victory at Baker Park Golf Course.

Pillion carded a 38 to earn medalist honors and Delaney had a 39 as St. Bede tallied a 168 to beat Ridgewood (184) and Kewanee (193).

Logan Potthoff (45) and Luke Tunnell (46) rounded out the scores for St. Bede.

Hinckley-Big Rock 173, Earlville 185

Ryan Browder shot a 43 to lead the Red Raiders in a season-opening loss in a Little Ten Conference match at Earlville Country Club.

Also scoring for Earlville were Rocco Morsovillo (46), Trenton Fruit (48) and Joseph Jungels (48).

At Sheffield

Seth Spratt shot a 37 to lead Bureau Valley to a victory in a non-conference triangular at Hidden Lake Golf Club.

The Storm carded a 167 to beat Stark County (185) and Midland (193).

Also scoring for BV were Wyatt Novotny (40), Landen Birdsley (45) and Cooper Balensiefen (45).

GIRLS TENNIS

La Salle-Peru 4, Streator 1

The Cavaliers opened the season with a victory in Streator.

Carlie Miller won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, while Rylee Waite picked up a 6-2, 6-0 victory at No. 2.

In doubles, Ava Lannen and Emmie Hachenberger were 6-2, 6-1 winners at No. 1, while Izzy Pohar and Kaylie Reese won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2.

GIRLS GOLF

Hinckley-Big Rock 210, Earlville 212

Lexie Campbell carded a 44 as the Red Raiders came up just short in the season opener at Earlville Country Club.

Kaydence Harp (47), Emma Fasking (60) and Mya Humm (61) rounded out the scoring for Earlville.

Bureau Valley 209, Stark County 234

Callie Schoff and Layne Sproston each shot a 48 as the Storm earned a non-conference victory at Hidden Lake Golf Club in Sheffield.

Also for BV, Lynzie Cady had a 60, while Mattie Michlig and Connie Gibson each had a 64.