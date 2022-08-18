St. Bede volleyball looks to build on 2021 success

Last season, the St. Bede volleyball team finished with a losing record at 14-20-1, but the Bruins came together at the end of the season to win the Class 1A Henry Regional.
It was the second regional championship in program history and the first in 20 years.
Second-year coach Abbi Bosnich, who played on the regional champion Bruins in 2001, hopes St. Bede can build on that success this fall.
“I expect the girls to continue to push each other every day to become better,” Bosnich said. “I expect all the girls to be good teammates. I would like to build upon the success we saw at the end of last season even though we are a junior heavy team.”
The Bruins have only four seniors on the roster with only one, outside hitter Emily Robbins, who saw significant playing time last season. Other seniors on the roster are right-side hitters Anna Lopez and Alyssa Torri and defensive specialist Ari Heersink.
Robbins had 126 kills and 197 digs last fall and she’ll once again be counted on as one of the team’s top hitters along with 6-foot-1 junior middle hitter Ali Bosnich, who put down 137 kills and was second in the area in blocks with 58 as a sophomore.
Junior Bella Pinter, a varsity newcomer, also will be a big hitter in the middle, while classmates Amanda Wojcik, Reagan Stoudt and Johnna Bogatitus will contribute as outside hitters.
The group of hitters will look to help the Bruins replace the graduated Lia Bosnich and Ryann Stoudt, who both finished top five in the area in blocks.
“Ali was our leading net player last year. She led the team in blocks and kills. I do look to her to be a leader,” Abbi Bosnich said. “We have quite a few offensive threats that can be used in different areas. I would like our offense to be spread out and diversified this season. I think we have the ability to be very effective when our passing is on target.”
Getting the hitters the ball is junior setter Aubree Acuncius, who gained varsity experience last fall when senior Grace Maschmann was injured. She was a strong server as a sophomore, ranking third in the area in aces at 0.8 per set.
“Aubree saw some varsity minutes last year as we had an injury and she did a great job for us,” Abbi Bosnich said. “She knows the game well and plays a lot of volleyball in the offseason. I look for her to continue working with her hitters to build trust and run an effective offensive system.”
In the back row, varsity newcomer Ella Hermes, a junior, will play a key role along with Heersink and junior Ella Mudge also will contribute.
“The strength of this team is the cohesiveness of the girls,” Abbi Bosnich said. “Their desire to compete and get better every day has shown in practice already. We have pretty good depth on our roster and it makes practice very competitive.”