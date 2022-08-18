August 17, 2022
Shaw Local
Area roundup: L-P boys golf tops Bureau Valley

By Kevin Chlum
La Salle Peru High School Athletics logo

The La Salle-Peru boys golf team defeated Bureau Valley 173-185 in a non-conference match Wednesday at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.

L-P’s Drake Hawthorne and the Storm’s Wyatt Novotny shared medalist honors as each shot a 42.

Noah Rietgraft and Coleman Rundle each carded a 43 for the Cavaliers, while Carter Fenza and Jon Milota each had a 44.

Cooper Balensiefen had a 47 for Bureau Valley, while Landen Birdsley, Seth Spratt and Parker Stier each had a 48.

GIRLS GOLF

At Metamora

Allie Thome led a trio of La Salle-Peru golfers at Metamora’s Redbird Classic on Wednesday at Metamora Fields Golf Club.

Thome carded a 96 to tie for 25th, Avah Moriarty shot a 102 to place 46th and Maddie VanZuiden had a 110 to finish 54th.

At El Paso

Fieldcrest finished third in a triangular Wednesday with a 217.

El Paso-Gridley won with a 197 followed by Roanoke-Benson (201).

Morgan Gerdes led Fieldcrest with a 50 followed by Jessica Schultz (52), Audrey Haugens (55), Abby Harms (60) and Ava Marty (60).