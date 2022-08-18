Area roundup: L-P boys golf tops Bureau Valley

The La Salle-Peru boys golf team defeated Bureau Valley 173-185 in a non-conference match Wednesday at Senica’s Oak Ridge Golf Course in La Salle.
L-P’s Drake Hawthorne and the Storm’s Wyatt Novotny shared medalist honors as each shot a 42.
Noah Rietgraft and Coleman Rundle each carded a 43 for the Cavaliers, while Carter Fenza and Jon Milota each had a 44.
Cooper Balensiefen had a 47 for Bureau Valley, while Landen Birdsley, Seth Spratt and Parker Stier each had a 48.
GIRLS GOLF
At Metamora
Allie Thome led a trio of La Salle-Peru golfers at Metamora’s Redbird Classic on Wednesday at Metamora Fields Golf Club.
Thome carded a 96 to tie for 25th, Avah Moriarty shot a 102 to place 46th and Maddie VanZuiden had a 110 to finish 54th.
At El Paso
Fieldcrest finished third in a triangular Wednesday with a 217.
El Paso-Gridley won with a 197 followed by Roanoke-Benson (201).
Morgan Gerdes led Fieldcrest with a 50 followed by Jessica Schultz (52), Audrey Haugens (55), Abby Harms (60) and Ava Marty (60).