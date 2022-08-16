Area roundup: Princeton boys golf tops Mendota, Putnam County in triangular

Jaden Eggers shot a 40 on Monday to earn medalist honors and lead the Princeton boys golf team to a victory in a season-opening triangular at Wyaton Hills Golf Course in Princeton.
The Tigers tallied a 159 to beat Mendota (183) and Putnam County (205).
Karter Patterson, Jarrett Carr and Jordan Reinhardt each carded a 43 for Princeton.
Clay Buffington shot a 43 to lead the Trojans. Drake Dennis (45), Braden McPheeters (46) and Brody Hartt (49) rounded out the scores for Mendota.
Logan Keesee paced the Panthers with a 47, while Jacob Edens (49) Miles Walder (54), Andrew Pyszka (55) also contributed for PC.
In the JV match, Mendota’s Jack Mikolasek recorded a hole-in-one, using a wedge to ace No. 7.
At Geneseo: Landen Plym notched a 37 on Monday as Hall placed second in a quadrangular at Country View Golf Course.
Geneseo won with a 144, while the Red Devils shot a 160 to beat Mercer County (170) and Kewanee (213).
Also scoring for Hall were Grant Plym (40), Josh Scheri (42) and Lukas Manrriquez (42).
At Lacon: Fieldcrest placed second and Henry-Senachwine took fourth Monday at the Midland Invitational.
Roanoke-Benson won with a 320, the Knights scored a 352 and the Mallards tallied a 363.
Lucas Bernardi placed sixth with an 80 for Fieldcrest, while Blake Ramsey had an 88, Conner Reichman had a 90 and Nathan Buchanan had a 94.
Henry’s Carson Rowe shot a 78 to place third, while Ayden Malavolti finished 10th with an 84. Jacob Miller (98) and Lance Kiesewetter (103) rounded out the scores for the Mallards.
GIRLS GOLF
At Pontiac: Ava Marty shot a 52 on Monday to help Fieldcrest to a victory in a triangular.
The Knights carded a 214 to beat Eureka (219) and Pontiac (228).
Rounding out the scores for Fieldcrest were Morgan Gerdes (53), Abby Harms (54) and Jessica Schultz (55).