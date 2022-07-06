Michael Kuziel hired as La Salle-Peru athletic director

After spending more than two decades as a coach and the past five years as an athletic director at a junior high, Michael Kuziel was ready to become a high school athletic director.
He got his opportunity at La Salle-Peru High School.
The L-P school board approved Kuziel’s hiring at a special meeting Tuesday.
“It’s an exciting opportunity,” Kuziel said. “I’ve been working to build as an athletic director. I’ve been an athletic director for the last five years at a junior high. I’ve been looking to progress into high school and help pass on my knowledge. I’ve been involved in coaching for the last 22 years. I think it’s the next step. I’m really excited and looking forward to the opportunity to help L-P grow in its athletics.”
Kuziel replaces Dan Le, who resigned after three years to take a position with the IHSA.
L-P superintendent Steve Wrobleski said Kuziel was one of eight of nine applicants and one of three who were interviewed. Kuziel is coming to L-P from Hufford Junior High School in Joliet.
“Michael stood out with the range of experience he’s had not only as a head coach at the high school level but with his experience at his middle school, which is a little bit bigger than L-P,” Wrobleski said. “He’s not had experience with high school athletics as an athletic director, but he’s had really good experience working with the IESA and organizing state series at that level.”
Along with serving as AD at Hufford, Kuziel has coached boys basketball for 15 years.
Kuziel has coached swimming, diving and water polo at Neuqua Valley and Andrew high schools, including serving as Andrew’s head girls water polo coach for nine seasons.
Kuziel is a graduate of Waubonsie Valley High School and Benedictine University.
“He is a great communicator and he’s very professional,” Wrobleski said. “All of our candidates had those traits. I think the difference for us with Michael was he had a really nice balance of seriousness as well as humor that connected with the group.
“We gave him the ‘Grind it out’ philosophy that Dan (Le) had worked on with the coaches. We appreciated the way he talked about how he was going to learn that, develop that even further and make it grow as opposed to saying, ‘Here’s the thing I want to bring in.’ The last thing we want to do is begin veering off in a new direction as far as department philosophy. There’s a real buy in right now with the ‘Grind it out’ motto.”
“I’m going to try to keep that whole philosophy going,” Kuziel said. “I’d like to represent and model that, have the coaches doing the same and then having them have the students have the same philosophy. We’ll hold ourselves to high standards and hopefully that translates into wins, but there’s a whole lot that goes into athletics besides just winning. You learn about yourself and learn about working as a team.”
Kuziel will start as L-P’s athletic director Wednesday, just one day after officially being hired.
“The first thing I need to do is meet the coaches,” Kuziel said. “I want to set that open-door policy with all then coaches if they’re in the building or out of the building. I’ll set up a time to meet them and have that open discussion of what my expectations are, how I’m going to hold them to them, how I expect them to hold student-athletes to that, and I’ll ask them what they need from me to meet those expectations so we can have a successful program and a successful year.”