Rita Self has been at Henry-Senachwine High School for two decades as a volleyball coach and now as athletic director as well.
During those 20 years, Self said, “I feel like we’ve been a school, athletically, that has settled at being OK, at being mediocre at things.”
Self feels that has started to change due to Nakeita Kessling.
As a senior, Kessling had unprecedented success for Henry as an individual, while also helping the volleyball and basketball teams to some of their best seasons in history.
“When you have someone like her, it brings your team to a different level,” Self said. “It brings everybody else to a different level and makes them want to be better and, therefore, brings your school’s athletics to a different level. I feel like she helped our school earn a lot of respect in sports.
“Her legacy is she raised the bar for everybody else to know you’re capable and it can be done.”
Kessling’s senior year alone would make for a great career for most athletes.
She was NewsTribune All-Area in cross country, volleyball and basketball and was the NewsTribune Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year.
In the fall, pulling double duty in volleyball and cross country Kessling led the area in kills at 4.4 per set – 1.1 per set better than the No. 2 hitter – to lead the Mallards to 19-10 record and was a sectional qualifier in cross country.
In basketball, Kessling led the area in steals (4.5 per game), was second in assists (3.7), fifth in points (13.1) and seventh in rebounds (8) to help Henry to an 18-14 record.
Kessling saved her best for last with a history-making track season.
She won the Class 1A state title in the 400-meter dash – Henry’s first state title – placed second in Class 1A in the long jump and set an area record at 19 feet, 6¾ inches and earned a ninth-place state medal in the 100.
For all she accomplished, Kessling is the 2021-22 NewsTribune Female Athlete of the Year.
“Nakeita will probably go down as the best female athlete to come through Henry to date,” Henry track coach Jarrod Lester said. “I think people will talk about her senior year – not just in track but all of her sports – for a long time around here.”
Henry girls basketball coach Erik Greenwood said she’s the greatest of all time at Henry.
“In my mind, Nakeita Kessling is the best athlete to have played at Henry-Senachwine High School, male or female,” Greenwood said. “I’m sure Henry has had some other really good athletes, but to me, that’s what she is.”
While Kessling appreciates the praise, she said she’d rather people “remember my leadership or how I was as a person rather than my scores and statistics.”
Greenwood said Kessling was an unselfish player who could have put up more shots and scored more, “but she didn’t care about numbers and was all about trying to help the team win.” Self described her as “very polite and very humble.”
Kessling attributes her success to growing up playing sports, being “overall pretty athletic” and having “really good hops.”
While Kessling does have natural athletic ability, what takes her to an elite level, Self said, is an ultra competitive drive.
“Her mentality is what sets her above any other athlete I’ve coached,” said Self, who has known Kessling since preschool as her daughter, Hope, is in the same class. “She just has a heart of a champion.
“I don’t know where the competitive edge comes from, but I know it’s served her well in volleyball and served her well in basketball. I’ve watched her play pretty much every sport, and there’s just something. She has an instinct and competitive nature about her. It’s hard to teach. She just has it.”
While Kessling attended all the offseason workouts for her sports and hit the weight room hard as a senior, which she credits for her record-setting jumps and 400-meter state championship, Self said there’s still plenty of potential to be unlocked when she continues her track and field career in college.
“Nakeita is not someone who is training 24/7,” Self said. “When someone can get ahold of her and teach her more technique and she’s doing more training and strength and conditioning, I have no doubt her years in college are going to be even better and she’s going to see even more increases.
“She has so much untapped potential still, which is unreal based on where she’s already been.”