Henry-Senachwine's Nakeita Kessling is the 2021-22 NewsTribune Female Athlete of the Year. She was all-area in four sports, the NT GIrls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, led the area in kills, was top 10 in the area in five categories in basketball, set a new area record in the long jump and won the Class 1A 400-meter state title. (Scott Anderson)