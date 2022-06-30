The 2022 NewsTribune Boys Tennis Honor Roll includes players from La Salle-Peru, Mendota and Princeton.
Andrew Bollis and Joe Pohar, La Salle-Peru
The NewsTribune Boys Tennis Players of the Year went 25-10, placed third at the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional and won a match at the state tournament.
Logan Brandner and Andrew Stamberger, Mendota
The pair went 19-7, won the Princeton Invitational, placed fourth at the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional and won two matches at the state tournament.
Tyson Phillips, Princeton
The sophomore was the area’s top singles player with a 23-7 record. He placed second at the Princeton, Rochelle and Streator invitationals. Phillips took fourth at the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional to qualify for state.