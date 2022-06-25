Through the first 16 games of the season, Putnam County junior Andrew Pyszka said he “started off a little slower than I would have liked.”
In that first part of the season, Pyszka hit .327 (16 for 49) with one home run, five doubles, 23 runs and seven RBIs.
For the second game of a doubleheader against Bureau Valley on April 16, Pyszka made an adjustment at the plate.
“I changed something in my swing and my approach, and it started working from there,” Pyszka said. “I just started trying to push the ball up the middle and to the right side and hit more line drives. It just started working for me.”
The Panthers leadoff hitter went on a tear over his final 20 games.
Pyszka hit .639 (46 for 72) with four home runs, two triples, 11 doubles, 40 runs and 23 RBIs as he helped the Panthers to 27 wins, a regional championship and a sectional finals appearance.
For the season, Pyszka led the area in batting average (.512), runs scored (63) and steals (49), tied for the area lead in doubles (16), finished second in home runs (five) and tied for sixth in the area in RBIs (30) and triples (two).
Pyszka was named the Tri-County Conference Player of the Year and was voted to the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 1A All-State Team.
For all he accomplished this season, Pyszka is the 2022 NewsTribune Baseball Player of the Year.
“He’s the guy who starts us, and if he goes, which he often does, a lot of guys follow him,” Putnam County coach Chris Newsome said. “He’s the leader of the crew. He’s a coach on the field. He does those little things that you expect out of one of the better players in our area. Statistically, it kind of speaks for itself. He had a heck of a year.”
Pyszka made a big jump offensively from his sophomore season – his first high school season due to his freshman year being canceled by COVID-19 – as he improved his batting average from .444 while significantly boosting his power numbers after “getting into the swing of high school baseball,” he said.
“His power numbers improved from last year,” Newsome said. “He hits it gap to gap. His two-strike approach is phenomenal. I can probably count on two hands how many times he had a swing and miss this year, so his contact rate is super high. I felt like he was seeing the ball well, especially the last two thirds of the season. I felt good when he was up there. Whether there was nobody on or guys on, it provides a comfort level knowing he’s going to get the job done.”
Pyszka does much more than get the offense going for the Panthers.
Defensively, he can play catcher and “always wants to pitch if I’d let him,” Newsome said. Pyszka also plays shortstop, third base and left field for his travel team.
“For the team, it’s best suited to have him at shortstop to have him be the anchor the middle of the defense,” Newsome said.
Pyszka was strong up the middle for PC, making only eight errors in 154 chances for a .948 fielding percentage.
“I feel very confident when the ball is hit anywhere in the middle of the field,” Newsome said. “He has good range. He’s not the fastest kid on the team, but his reads and instincts make up for that. He has the ability to get that quick first step to cut off a ball in the hole or up the middle.”
Pyszka also provides intangibles for the Panthers as he stepped up as more of a vocal leader while also making calls and relaying information to teammates.
“He’s able to get reads not only at the plate but on the bases for what pitchers have for pickoffs, and he has the ability to come in and relay that information to everybody in a way that we can use, which is extremely helpful,” Newsome said. “He’ll be calling out our bunt coverages before I do. He’s the field general.”
Pyszka has put in a lot of work to get to this point.
He improves his hitting with batting practice and tee work, goes to the field to receive ground balls and do drills, focuses on arm health – especially after hurting his arm at the end of last year – and puts in time in the weight room.
Pyszka has been playing travel ball since he was 9 and this summer is with the Midwest Hitmen.
After two strong high school seasons combined with the work he puts in, Pyszka is looking for an even better senior year with the goal of playing college baseball.
Pyszka said his looking to improve his batting average, RBI total and power numbers, while Newsome said he has a shot to be PC’s first three-time batting champion and set the program’s record for batting average.
“I would hope he continues with the upward trend,” Newsome said. “We knew once he got on the radar last year it would take a special effort and he’d have to be a little bit better, and he proved he could do that.”