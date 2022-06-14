2022 NewsTribune Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year: Henry’s Nakeita Kessling

Nakeita Kessling, of Henry-Senachwine, is the 2022 NewsTribune Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year after winning the Class 1A state championship in the 400-meter dash while placing second in the long jump and ninth in the 100 at state. She also set a new area record in the long jump at 19 feet, 6 3/4 inches this season. (Scott Anderson)