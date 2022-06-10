Fieldcrest’s Mason Stoeger signs with EIU

Fieldcrest graduate Mason Stoeger had his college choice narrowed down to Eastern Illinois University, Heartland Community College and Millikin University.
Two things made Eastern Illinois standout — cross country coach/track and field distance coach Erin Howarth and the chance to compete at the highest level.
“I really liked coach Howarth and the philosophy she gave me and I liked the fact it was an opportunity to run at a higher level because I’ve been running at the smallest level of 1A for my whole career,” Stoeger said. “It was nice to have an offer to a bigger school.”
Stoeger recently signed a National Letter of Intent to run cross country and track and field for the Panthers, following in the footsteps of another former Fieldcrest star in Maria Baldwin, who ran at EIU from 2014-18.
“It makes me really excited because I’ll be able to train at a lot higher level with more time dedicated toward the sport,” Stoeger said. “In high school, you have school and practice after. In college, you practically have school around running instead of running around school. It will be nice to have running as one of my main priorities while also getting school work done. I won’t be taking as many classes so I’ll be able to focus more on running and hopefully get a lot better.”
Stoeger had plenty of success at Fieldcrest as he earned two state medals in track and field and finished all-state in cross country as a senior with a seventh-place finish at the Class 1A state meet, but he and Fieldcrest coach Carol Bauer feel there’s plenty of potential to improve as Stoeger had limited experience in high school.
Stoeger did not run cross country as a freshman, split between football and cross country as a sophomore, had his sophomore track season canceled by COVID-19 and had a limited junior cross country season due to COVID.
“He’s really only had three full, complete seasons in the sport, so I’m anxious to see what more time, more miles, harder workouts and teammates who will push him can give him,” Bauer said. “His form is very efficient and he has top end foot speed. When he’s immersed in a totally focused on running program, I expect him to make huge gains.”
Stoeger, the 2021 NewsTribune and Ottawa Times Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, said he believes he can make big gains in college.
“I really think I can improve my mile time by over 20 seconds,” Stoeger said. “I think I can run under 4:10 in college, especially with four full years dedicated to it. I definitely think I can be a better 5K runner. I don’t have a time goal in the 5K because I’ve never really ran 5Ks in high school, but low 14s would be nice.”
Stoeger also plans to bring a positive and supportive attitude to the program.
“I feel like I bring good character,” Stoeger said. “I never really get down on myself. I feel like my positivity will lift the spirits of teammates who are down. Everyone goes through rough patches when they’re running. Hopefully, my energy can keep them going. I really hope to be a team motivator and just be someone who can propel people to the next level.”
Stoeger plans to study exercise science with the goal of becoming a physical therapist.