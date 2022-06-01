Dan Le resigns as La Salle-Peru athletic director

After three years leading the La Salle-Peru athletics and activities programs, Dan Le has stepped down.
The L-P Board of Education accepted Le’s resignation as athletic and activities director at a special meeting Wednesday.
“Dan has done a superior job of leading the athletic and activities programs through the pandemic,” L-P superintendent Steve Wrobleski said. “For someone coming in with minimal administrative experience, he really brought a core set of values. He has an incredible work ethic that really connected with coaches, players and parents. I think he did a great job reestablishing the mission of the department. The GrindItOut hashtag, he and the coaching staff came up with that. He really did a great job bringing a level of unity, focus and direction to the program. It’s a huge loss for us.”
Wrobleski said the position has already been posted and closes June 13.
“I’m optimistic we’ll have a good group of candidates to interview,” Wrobleski said. “If everything falls into place, our hope and intention is to have a recommendation at our regularly scheduled board meeting June 22 so that person can start on July 1.”
Wrobleski said he’s looking for someone who can continue building on Le’s work.
“We want someone who has a solid background in coaching. Preferably, someone who has been a head coach,” Wrobleski said. “Prior experience as an athletic director is preferred but not a requirement. We want someone who is organized who is going to be able to articulate and connect with kids and staff. I’d like to have someone who’s savvy with social media. Dan was really good at utilizing that as a means of communication.
“We want someone who is going to continue to move us forward in the vision that’s been established. We’ve worked hard to establish that foundation. We want someone who is going to shepherd that and be able to put their stamp on then implementation of that.”
Le said he wanted to wait to comment until after his new position becomes official.