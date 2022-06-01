Briefs: L-P’s Paige Kirkman named Interstate 8 Softball Player of the Year

La Salle-Peru senior catcher Paige Kirkman was voted the Interstate Eight Conference Softball Player of the Year.
In conference play, Kirkman hit .689 (31 for 45) with two home runs and 22 RBIs to lead the Cavaliers to the conference title with a 12-2 record.
Along with Kirkman, senior third baseman Maddy Pangrcic, junior outfielder Taylor Martyn, junior pitcher Chloe Mitchell and freshman second baseman Callie Mertes were voted all-conference, while junior pitcher Evin Becker and junior outfielder Avah Moriarty were honorable mention picks.
Five L-P baseball players earn all-conference
La Salle-Peru senior pitcher Julius Sanchez, senior shortstop Jack Scheri and sophomore catcher Seth Adams were named All-Interstate Eight Conference.
Junior pitcher/infielder Mason Lynch and sophomore utility player Brendan Boudreau were honorable mention selections.
Hall graduate Brant Vanaman, Illinois-Springfield headed national tournament
Hall alumnus Brant Vanaman has helped the Illinois-Springfield baseball team to the NCAA Division II Championship in Cary, N.C. this weekend.
The Prairie Stars (48-9), who won the Great Lakes Valley Conference regular season and tournament titles, will play Point Loma in the first round at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Illinois-Springfield advanced to the national tournament with two wins over Quincy on May 28 in the Midwest Super Regional.
Vanaman hit a home run and scored two runs in a 10-4 win in the first game. The Prairie Stars won the second game 10-8.
Vanaman was named Second-Team All-GLVC and American Baseball Coaches Association NCAA Division II Midwest Regional Second Team.
The former Red Devil star is top 40 nationally with 20 doubles, 16 home runs and 67 RBIs. He’s hitting .322 with a .659 slugging percentage and has scored 63 runs.