Briefs: St. Bede’s Paul Hart, Fieldcrest’s Ella Goodrich to play in IBCA All-Star Games

St. Bede senior Paul Hart and Fieldcrest senior Ella Goodrich were selected to play in the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games.
The games are June 11 at Pontiac High School. Admission is $5.
Hart, the reigning NewsTribune Boys Basketball Player of the Year, will play for the North team in the Class 1A/2A boys game, which tips at 1 p.m.
Hart averaged 27 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2 assists and a block per game and broke St. Bede’s career scoring record with 1,811 points.
The North squad will be coached Fieldcrest’s Matt Winkler, who is retiring after leading the Knights to 606 wins and 14 regional championships as the school’s only coach since 1992-93.
Goodrich, a NewsTribune Second-Team All-Area pick, will play for the South team in the 1A/2A girls game, which is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Goodrich averaged 9.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists per game as she helped the Knights to a 34-4 record and a fourth-place finish in Class 2A.
Three Rivers East releases all-conference softball team
Five area softball players were unanimously selected to the All-Three Rivers Conference East Division Team.
St. Bede had three unanimous picks in senior infielder Ryann Stoudt, junior outfielder Addie Bontz and sophomore utility player Reagan Stoudt, while Princeton had a pair unanimously selected in senior pitcher Katie Bates and senior infielder Mckenzie Hecht.
Other area first-team picks were St. Bede’s Payge Pyszka (pitcher) and Bella Pinter (catcher), Mendota’s Paige Manning (pitcher) and Katie Jenner (infielder), Princeton’s Taylor Wetzel (outfielder), Bureau Valley’s Madison Smith (pitcher) and Tyra Sayler (infielder).
St. Bede’s Ella Hermes (infielder), Grace Maschmann (outfielder) and Madelyn Torrance (utility), Hall’s Maggie Filippini (pitcher), Mendota’s Emma Schultz (outfielder), Princeton’s Olivia Alter (catcher), Kelsea Klingenberg (infielder) and Hannah Muehlschlegel (outfielder) and Bureau Valley’s Lesleigh Maynard (infielder) were voted to the second team.
Mendota’s Zoe Finley (outfielder), Princeton’s Libby Boyles (infielder), Abby Peterson (infielder) and Rilee Sterling (outfielder) and Bureau Valley’s Darla Kepner (catcher) were honorable mention selections.
Bryar Keller voted All-LTC
Earlville senior Bryar Keller was unanimously selected to the All-Little Ten Conference Team for the second year in a row.
He hit .479 and scored 21 runs for the Red Raiders.
Hickey, Dannis fall short of nationals
La Salle-Peru graduate Rachel Hickey and St. Bede alumnus Bret Dannis did not qualify for the NCAA Division I Track and Field Outdoor Championships out of the NCAA West Preliminary Round in Fayetteville, Ark.
Hickey, a redshirt sophomore at Illinois State University, placed 22nd in the 800 meters in 2:07.59.
The top 12 advance to nationals in Eugene, Ore.
Dannis, a senior at the University of Illinois, ran a personal best 13.79 seconds to place 17th in the 110-meter hurdles.