Princeton’s Davis, Fogarty qualify for 2A track finals in multiple events

Entering Saturday’s Class 2A state track and field finals, Princeton senior Keegan Fogarty is the favorite in the 100-meter dash.
Fogarty ran a personal-best 10.83 seconds Friday for the top time in the preliminaries, just ahead of East St. Louis’ Kenneth Buchanon’s 10.85.
“It feels really good, especially because nobody expected me to be ranked No. 1,” Fogarty said.
Fogarty also advanced to the finals in the 200 as he ran a personal-best 22.06, which was seventh in the prelims.
“I am very happy with my times,” Fogarty said. “Both of them are PRs by quite a bit.
“[Saturday], I expect the competition to be even tougher, and I think everybody’s times are going to improve.”
Teammates Teegan Davis and Drew Harp will join Fogarty in the finals.
Davis advanced in the high jump, long jump and triple jump, while Harp qualified in the shot put.
“It feels great to advance to the finals,” Davis said. “That’s what today was for was getting to the next day. I felt like I performed well and did what I came to do.”
Davis is one of seven jumpers atop the high jump by clearing 1.88 meters. He’s ranked sixth in the long jump at 6.49 meters and ninth in the triple jump at 12.84 meters.
“I just have to compete and give it all I have [in the finals],” Davis said. “The rest will solve itself and everything will fall into place.”
Harp tossed a personal-best 15.64 meters for the fifth-best throw in the preliminaries, while teammate Payne Miller threw a 14.68 to finish 14th, just two spots out of the finals.
Princeton’s 4x100 relay of Davis, Harp, Fogarty and Ethan Thompson placed 10th in 43.19 seconds, just behind Limestone’s 43.14 for the last spot in the finals.
La Salle-Peru junior Brett Aimone saw his season end as he had a false start in the 110 hurdles.
In Class 1A, St. Bede senior Tyreke Fortney qualified for the finals in multiple events.
In the preliminaries Thursday, Fortney recorded the second-best time in the 100-meter dash in 10.8 seconds and in the 200 in 22.21 seconds.
Bishop McNamara sophomore Tony Phillips leads the way in both events at 10.72 seconds and 22.17 seconds, respectively.
“It feels great knowing I’m heading to the finals,” Fortney said. “My 100 start was a little off. Coming off the blocks I was dead last. Pulling off a 10.8 with the start I had was shocking.”
Fortney will run in the finals Saturday.
“I expect a win in the 100 and I’ll be able to push myself to a sub 22 in the 200,” Fortney said.
Fortney isn’t the only area athlete who will be competing in the 1A finals Saturday.
Fieldcrest senior Mason Stoeger clocked the seventh-best time in the 1,600 on Thursday, running a 4:28.32.
Five area athletes had their season end Thursday.
St. Bede senior Duncan Lawler tied for 15th in the high jump by clearing 1.85 meters.
The top 12 advance to the finals in field events.
Hall seniors Zack Bosi and Caleb Savitch each came up short of finals as Bosi was 21st in the triple jump at 12.21 meters, while Savitch was tied for 20th in the pole vault at 3.35 meters.
Henry-Midland sophomore Connor Keinath finished 25th in then shot put with a toss of 13.22 meters.
Bureau Valley’s Elijah House was 16th in the 800 – the top 12 advance in the event – as he ran a 2:01.07.