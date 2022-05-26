Peyton Heagy, Isabella Lambert win L-P’s Blow Medal/Pomatto Scholarship

La Salle-Peru seniors Peyton Heagy (left) and Isabella Lambert (right) shared the George Preston Blow Medal/John and Lucy Pomatto Scholarship, presented by Jane Riva. The $1,500 scholarship is considered the highest award the L-P athletics department bestows. A recipient must have a GPA of at least 2.75 and have been outstanding in general athletics. Candidates are nominated by varsity head coaches and voted on by L-P administrators. Heagy was a three-time state qualifier in swimming and also participated in track and field. Lambert was all-area and captain of the soccer team while earning academic all-conference in soccer and volleyball.