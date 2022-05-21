NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Putnam County’s Andrew Pyszka

Andrew Pyszka has been a key factor in the Putnam County baseball’s team’s success this season.
Last week was no exception.
Pyszka did it all offensively last week, hitting 16 for 21 with two home runs, a triple, four doubles, 15 RBIs and 10 runs scored for PC (25-8).
“Andrew continues to improve as the year goes on,” PC coach Chris Newsome said. “He’s a great kid and one heck of a ballplayer. The performance he had during the week for which he has won this award was one you just don’t see very often. He has a knack for hitting the ball on the barrel and will spray it to all fields. He set the tone in our game at Marquette by leading off with a triple off the fence. He just seems to be seeing the ball extremely well right now. You couldn’t have asked for a better week offensively. He continues to play a key role in our team’s success.”
For his performance, Pyszka was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Pyszka answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When and how did you get into playing baseball?
I got into baseball when I was about 4. My dad got me into tee ball, and I’ve played since then.
What do you like about playing baseball?
I like the competition and the adrenaline rush from making a play or getting a hit.
What makes you a good baseball player?
I think my mentality is a big part of my game to stay calm and focused.
What is your pregame routine?
I like to get to the field a little early for home games and stretch out my arm. Normally, right before, I’ll eat some Skittles to get some sugar in me.
What is your favorite sports memory?
I don’t know if I have a specific moment, but over the 2019 summer playing travel would be my favorite stretch of time.
What are your plans this summer?
Over the summer I plan on playing baseball and going to a few MLB games.
If you could get advice from any professional athlete, who would it be and why?
Mike Trout because he is the [greatest of all time] and I want to learn from the greatest.
What is a movie you never get tired of watching?
A good baseball movie I like to watch is “42.”
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
I would like to go to New York. I think seeing the city and going to a Yankees game would be pretty cool.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
I thought I played well. I saw the ball good, as well as many of my teammates, and had good discipline at the plate. Definitely one of my better weeks in my career playing baseball.