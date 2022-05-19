Roundup: Princeton qualifies four individuals, relay for boys state track

Teegan Davis was a big part of a strong showing for the Princeton boys track and field team at the Class 2A Rochelle Sectional, qualifying in all four of his events — high jump, triple jump, long jump and the 4x100-meter relay.
“Especially with the relay and the four other guys going down there, that’s what we were really pushing for today,” Davis said. “We haven’t really made qualifying for that (relay) yet and we beat it by .4 seconds. It’s a big deal.”
Davis won the triple jump with a personal best leap of 13.34 meters and claimed the high jump by clearing 1.92. He was second in the long jump at 6.55.
Davis ran with Ethan Thompson, Drew Harp and Keegan Fogarty to run a 43.18 in the 4x100 to place third but beat the state-qualifying standard of 43.5 seconds.
In the shot put, four throwers hit the qualifying mark, including Princeton’s Payne Miller (second, 15.4) and Harp (fourth, 15).
Fogarty is headed to state in two individual events with second-place finishes in the 100 (11 seconds) and 200 (22.26 seconds).
The Tigers placed third in the team standings with 66 points.
At Tremont
Fieldcrest senior Mason Stoeger ran a 4:31.36 on Tuesday to win the 1,600 meters at the Class 1A Tremont Sectional to qualify for the IHSA State Meet.
The Knights placed eighth among the 14 teams.
BASEBALL
Putnam County 4, Indian Creek 1
Jackson McDonald went 2 for 3, hit a double, drove in two runs and scored a run Wednesday to help the No. 2-seeded Panthers to a victory over the No. 9 Timberwolves in a Class 1A Somonauk Regional semifinal.
Drake Smith was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI, while Troy Petty doubled, scored a run and threw a complete game, allowing one unearned run on two hits while striking out nine batters and walking one.
The Panthers (25-8) advance to play the winner of No. 4 Somonauk and No. 5 Yorkville Christian in the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Henry-Senachwine 11, Stark County 1 (5 inn.)
Eric Garrison went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs Wednesday as the No. 2 Mallards cruised to a win over No. 10 Rebels in a Class 1A Wethersfield Regional semifinal in Kewanee.
Lance Kiesewetter was 2 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and a run, while Mason Guarnieri went 2 for 2 with a double, two RBIs and a pair of runs.
Mason Johnson, Garrison and Troy Westerdahl combined for a two-hitter for Henry (20-10), which will face the winner of No. 3 Peoria Heights and No. 5 Wethersfield in the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Aurora Central Catholic 11, Mendota 4
Krew Bond hit a home run, drove in two runs and scored two runs Wednesday as the No. 9 Trojans lost to the No. 2 Chargers in a Class 2A Lisle Regional semifinal.
Dominik Stamberger doubled and drove in two runs for Mendota (5-16), while Izaiah Nanez took the loss on the mound.
SOFTBALL
Putnam County 9, Peoria Christian 5
Maddie Weger doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice as the No. 5 Panthers upset the No. 4 Chargers in a Class 1A St. Bede Regional semifinal in Peru.
Tori Balma was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI, while Gabby Doyle doubled, scored two runs and drove in a run.
Kara Staley tossed a complete game, giving up five runs (two earned) on 10 hits with five strikeouts and two walks.
Putnam County (11-11) will play No. 1 St. Bede in the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Riverdale 8, Princeton 3
Abby Peterson went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs on Wednesday as the No. 4 Tigresses were upset by the No. 6 Rams in a Class 2A Rockridge Regional semifinal in Taylor Ridge.
Olivia Alter was 3 for 3 and scored a run for PHS (16-6), while Katie Bates took the loss in the circle.
MEN’S GOLF
At Joplin, Mo.
IVCC shot a 327 in round two of the NJCAA Division II National Championship on Wednesday at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
The Eagles have a two-day score of 678 and sit in 20th place.
Ryan Dulin shot a 2-over-par 74 to lead IVCC in round two, while Ian Roach and Jack Lockard each carded an 80 and Taylor Joyce contributed a 93.
RUGBY
Chesterton 42, La Salle-Peru 41
The Cavaliers club team came up just short against Division I Chesterton on Tuesday.
L-P’s Ty Terzick was named player of the match.