St. Bede softball overcomes slow start to top Henry in regional semi

PERU – The St. Bede softball team didn’t get much going through the first two innings of its Class 1A St. Bede Regional semifinal Tuesday.
But in the third inning, the No. 1-seeded Bruins got their bats going and capitalized on several defensive miscues to score five runs that sparked a 10-0, six-inning victory over No. 7 Henry-Senachwine.
“Eventually, we played well,” St. Bede coach Shawn Sons said. “We started off a little bit slow, which I don’t like doing. I like putting up a couple runs early to give our pitcher a chance to settle in knowing she’s got some runs.
“The girls were able to make the adjustments and time [Henry pitcher Lauren Harbison] a little bit better. Once they timed her up a little bit better, we were really swinging the bat.”
The Bruins advance to play the winner of Wednesday’s game of No. 4 Peoria Christian and No. 5 Putnam County in the title game at 11 a.m. Saturday.
“We played Putnam County, and it seems their pitcher has really come on of late,” Sons said. “Peoria Christian, I really don’t know much about them. It’s going to be good to be able to see them so we can get a better handle on what they do.”
On Tuesday, St. Bede got only a two-out single by Ryann Stoudt in the first inning.
In the second, Ella Hermes led off with a double, and after two outs, she was thrown out at the plate on a single by Kaitlyn Kobilsek.
St. Bede broke through in the third.
Grace Maschmann reached on an error to start the inning and Addie Bontz followed with a single.
Madelyn Torrance hit a fly ball that tipped off the glove of a running Henry outfield for a two-run double, Bella Pinter hit an RBI double on a flyball that was misjudged, Payge Pyszka brought in a run with a groundout and Reagan Stoudt ripped an RBI double to cap the scoring.
“I think we finally saw the pitches better and caught up to her quick pitching,” said Ryann Stoudt, who went 3 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.
The Bruins added two runs in the fourth on an RBI groundout by Torrance and an RBI single by Ryann Stoudt.
St. Bede ended the game with three runs in the sixth on an RBI single by Maddy Dalton and a two-run single by Reagan Stoudt.
“We started off slow then went up and then we got over aggressive,” Sons said. “We weren’t getting good at-bats. We just told the girls, ‘Hey, settle in, find your pitch, not hers,’ and they did.”
The Mallards had a solid start offensively but couldn’t push any runs across.
Harbison was hit by a pitch to start the game and moved to second base on a sacrifice bunt by Hope Self.
A single by Abbie Stanbary singled to give Henry runners on second and third with one out.
However, the next batter, Kaitlyn Anderson, laid down a bunt, but she was thrown out at first base and Harbison was thrown out trying to score.
The Mallards got a single from Ella Bergfeld in the second and Harbison in the third but did not have a base runner in the final three innings.
“We came out the first inning and got on but didn’t score,” Henry coach Lori Stenstrom said. “In the fourth inning they switched pitchers and then our timing was a little bit off, but offensively, I thought we did a nice job.”
Pyszka earned the win for St. Bede as she pitched three scoreless innings, allowing three hits with one strikeout and one hit batter.
Hermes pitched three perfect innings to end the game, striking out seven of nine batters she faced.
“We had Payge start off the game and I thought she did really well,” Sons said. “Payge really spins the ball well. They put a couple good bats on the ball. They barreled it up a little bit and I thought, maybe we better switch it out to keep them off balance. We put Ella in there and she threw real well.”
The Mallards finish 8-18.
“I’m disappointed its over, but I’m proud of the kids,” Stenstrom said. “We had four freshmen starting. The future is hopefully is going to be looking good for us.”