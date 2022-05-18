Roundup: L-P softball routs Kaneland in resumption of suspended game

In a resumption of a game that was suspended May 11, the La Salle-Peru softball team exploded for 11 runs in the fourth inning en route to an 11-1 victory in five innings over Kaneland in an Interstate 8 Conference game Tuesday in Peru.
The game resumed in the fourth with L-P having two runners on base with no outs before a walk loaded the bases.
In the inning, Ava Lannen drew a bases-loaded walk and had an RBI single, Callie Mertes hit a sacrifice fly and an RBI single, Ava Lambert and Paige Kirkman hit RBI doubles, Marissa Sanchez scored on a wild pitch, Avah Moriarty and Taylor Martyn had an RBI fielder’s choices and a pair of errors brought in two runs.
Evin Becker earned the win for L-P (23-4, 11-2 I-8), allowing one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks in five innings.
Erie-Prophetstown 7, Bureau Valley 3: Lesleigh Maynard went 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI as the No. 7-seeded Storm’s season came to an end with a loss to the No. 2 Panthers in a Class 2A Kewanee Regional semifinal.
Madison Smith drove in a pair of runs for BV (13-12) and took the loss in the circle.
Newark 10, Earlville 0: The No. 7 Red Raiders did not record a hit in a loss to the No. 1 Norsemen in a Class 1A Newark Regional semifinal Tuesday.
MEN’S GOLF
At Joplin, Mo.: IVCC carded a 351 on the first day of the NJCAA Division II National Championship at Twin Hills Golf and Country Club.
The Eagles sit in 20th place among the 20 teams.
Ian Roach led IVCC with an 81, while Rya Dulin shot an 87, Taylor Joyce carded an 88 and Jack Lockard added a 95.
BOYS TENNIS
At La Salle: La Salle-Peru lost, 5-0, to Ottawa and Geneseo in a triangular Tuesday.
Newman 4, Mendota 1: Logan Brandner and Andrew Stamberger won, 6-4, 6-3, at No. 1 doubles for the Trojans’ only win Tuesday as Mendota fell in Sterling.
CORRECTION
JUNIOR HIGH TRACK
At East Peoria
Some names were accidentally omitted from the IESA state track and field results in Tuesday’s paper.
Ohio’s Jillian Anderson placed second in the high jump in the eighth grade girls Class 1A meet by clearing 4 feet, 7 inches.
Oglesby Washington’s Griffin Hammers finished fifth in the 1,600 meters in the eighth grade boys Class 2A meet in 5:09.86.
The NewsTribune regrets the error.