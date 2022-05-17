Roundup: Putnam County, Henry softball teams advance in St. Bede Regional

Tori Balma went 3 for 3 with a triple, five RBIs and two runs Monday to lead the No. 5-seeded Putnam County softball team to a 14-0, five-inning victory over No. 11 Midland in a Class 1A St. Bede Regional quarterfinal in Granville.
Sarah Johnson was 1 for 1 and scored two runs, while Maggie Richetta drove in a pair of runs.
Kara Staley threw a two-hit shutout, striking out four batters and walking two for PC (10-11), which advances to play No. 4 Peoria Christian in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Peru.
Henry-Senachwine 4, Amboy 0
Lauren Harbison struck out 15 batters in a one-hitter Monday to help the No. 7 Mallards to a win over the No. 8 Clippers in a Class 1A St. Bede Regional quarterfinal in Henry.
Henry scored all four of its runs in the fourth inning.
Abbie Stanbary led off with a double, then Henry loaded the bases with back-to-back bunts by Kaitlyn Anderson and Rylan Davis.
Ella Bergfeld hit a ground ball to the second baseman and Stanbary beat the throw home for the first run.
Kayleigh Laffery was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, Davis scored on a wild pitch and Bergfeld scored on a fielder’s choice.
The Mallards advance to play No. 1 St. Bede in a semifinal at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Peru.
Bureau Valley 1, Mendota 0
Madison Smith threw a three-hit shutout, striking out 12 batters and walking one to help the No. 7 Storm edge the No. 8 Trojans in a Class 2A Kewanee Regional quarterfinal Monday in Manlius.
Tyra Sayler doubled and drove in the game’s lone run.
Bureau Valley (13-11) advances to play no. 2 Erie-Prophetstown at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Kewanee.
Ryleigh Sondgeroth had two of the three hits for MHS (9-12), while Paige Manning allowed three hits and struck out 11 as she took the loss in the circle.
Earlville 6, Indian Creek 4
Brynn Guelde went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs and an RBI on Monday as the No. 7 Red Raiders topped the No. 8 Timberwolves in a Class 1A Newark Regional quarterfinal in Earlville.
Brooklyn Guelde earned the win, allowing four runs on 10 hits with eight strikeouts and three walks in seven innings.
Earlville (11-9) advances to play No. 1 Newark at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in Newark.
La Salle-Peru 4, Kaneland 0
Ava Lambert went 2 for 3 with a double and drove in two runs Monday to help the Cavaliers to an Interstate Eight Conference victory in Maple Park.
Maddy Pangrcic doubled and scored a run for L-P (22-4, 10-2 I8), while Chloe Mitchell threw a three-hit shutout, striking out 10 and walking one.
Kewanee 18, Hall 0 (4 inn.)
The No. 11 Red Devils did not record a hit and committed six errors in a loss to the No. 5 Boilermakers in a Class 2A Kewanee Regional quarterfinal Monday.
El Paso-Gridley 8, Fieldcrest 3
Ella Goodrich doubled twice, drove in a run and scored a run Monday as the No. 8 Knights lost to the No. 7 Titans in a Class 2A IVC Regional quarterfinal in El Paso.
BASEBALL
Mendota 5, Sandwich 4
Krew Bond hit a two-run home run and earned the win on the mound Monday as the No. 9 Trojans defeated the No. 10 Indians in a Class 2A Lisle Regional quarterfinal in Mendota.
Bond was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run while pitching five innings, allowing four runs on eight hits with seven strikeouts and one walk.
Ted Landgraf was 2 for 4 with a double and a run, while Dominik Stamberger earned the save, pitching two scoreless, hitless innings with three strikeouts.
The Trojans (5-15) advance to play No. 2 Aurora Central Catholic at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in Lisle.
La Salle-Peru 10, Rock Island 3
Josh Senica and Gage Starkey each hit a home run Monday as the Cavaliers picked up a nonconference victory in Oglesby.
Seth Adams had four hits and Aidan Van Duzer doubled and drove in two runs.
Senica also earned the win on the mound for L-P (18-9).
Putnam County 5, LeRoy 1
Jackson McDonald was 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBIs on Monday to help the Panthers to a nonconference victory in LeRoy.
Andrew Pyszka went 2 for 2 with a run for PC (24-8), while Drake Smith pitched three scoreless innings, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and two walks.
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 17, Fieldcrest 11
Jordan Heider was 3 for 3 with two doubles, three RBIs and three runs Monday as the No. 10 Knights lost to the No. 11 Chiefs in a Class 2A Eureka Regional quarterfinal in Wenona.
Clayton Shirley went 2 for 3 with a double, three runs and a pair of RBIs for Fieldcrest.
BOYS TENNIS
Ottawa 3, Mendota 2
The Trojans lost Monday in Ottawa.
Andrew Stamberger and Logan Brandner won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles for Mendota, while Jacob Ensor and Eulysses Preciado earned a 7-6, 4-6, 10-2 win at No. 3 doubles.