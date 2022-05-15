NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Putnam County’s Kara Staley

Putnam County junior Kara Staley has shown she can be dominant in the pitching circle.
Against Princeville on May 2, Staley threw a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits while striking out 11 batters and walking just one.
“Princeville is a tough team,” PC coach Angie Heiser said. “Kara had a fantastic outing pitching a shutout against them and striking 11 people out. That’s one of the best games I’ve seen her thrown in her career so far and I’m proud of the way she pitches for our team.”
For her performance, Staley was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Staley answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When and how did you get into playing softball?
I have been playing softball since I was 4 and pitching since I was 8. My parents signed me up for tee ball when I was younger and I’ve loved it ever since.
What do you like about playing softball?
I like playing with my teammates and the competitiveness of the sport.
What makes you a good pitcher?
I’ve worked really hard with my mental attitude and I think it improved my game.
Do you have any nicknames?
No I do not.
If you could get advice from any athlete, who would it be and why?
(University of Alabama pitcher) Montana Fouts because she is really good at what she does. I think she’d have a lot of insight and advice to share.
What are your plans for the summer?
I plan to play softball for my travel team this summer.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
Aruba because it looks like a nice place to visit.
What is your most played song recently?
Our Song by Taylor Swift.
What is your favorite subject in school?
English.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
I was pretty happy with my performance. I was hitting my spots well and I also felt the support of my teammates.