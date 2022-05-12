Roundup: Mendota baseball tops Somonauk

Ryne Strouss went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs Wednesday to lead the Mendota baseball team to a 9-4 victory over Somonauk in a nonconference game in Somonauk.
Emilio Perez was 1 for 2 and drove in three runs for the Trojans (3-15), while Izaiah Nanez had two RBIs and Cale Strouss went 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.
Dominik Stamberger earned the win in relief, allowing one hit while striking out two batters in four scoreless innings.
At Bloomington
Henry-Senachwine swept Dwight in a Tri-County Conference doubleheader at Illinois Wesleyan University’s Horenberger Field, winning 11-5 and 18-8.
In the opener, Preston Rowe doubled twice and drove in four runs for the Mallards, while Lance Kiesewetter went 3 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs.
Mason Johnson earned the win on the mound, allowing four earned runs on 10 hits with six strikeouts and no walks in six innings.
In the second game, Eric Garrison was 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI, while Kiesewetter tripled and drove in two runs and P.J. Ehrat went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run.
Plano 8, La Salle-Peru 3
Billi Mini doubled and drove in a run Wednesday as the Cavaliers fell in an Interstate Eight Conference game in Plano.
Joey Story took the loss for L-P (15-9, 9-4 I8).
BOYS TENNIS
La Salle-Peru 4, Mendota 1
The Cavaliers swept the doubles action en route to a victory Wednesday in Mendota.
Joe Pohar and Andrew Bollis won 1-6, 6-2, 10-8 at No. 1, Alex Lucero and Ethan Picco claimed a 7-5, 3-6, 11-9 victory at No. 2 and Luke Buck and Elijah Arthurs were 6-2, 6-2 winners at No. 3.
Adam Kasperski also earned a win at No. 2 singles for L-P.
Byron Hampton gave the Trojans their lone win with a 6-3, 6-2 victory at No. 1 singles.
SOFTBALL
At Henry
Henry-Senachwine did not score a run and had just four hits Wednesday as the Mallards were swept by Dwight in a Tri-County Conference doubleheader, losing 4-0 and 14-0.