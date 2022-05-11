Roundup: St. Bede softball beats Bureau Valley

The St. Bede softball team scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull out a 4-2 victory over Bureau Valley in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game Tuesday in Peru.
Madelyn Torrance was 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI, while Reagan Stoudt was 1 for 3 with a run.
Ella Hermes earned the win in relief for St. Bede (15-3, 8-2 TRC East), allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit with eight strikeouts and three walks in four innings.
Madison Smith doubled, drove in a run and scored a run for BV (10-11, 4-7) while also taking the loss in the circle.
Princeton 7, Geneseo 0
Taylor Wetsel went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run Tuesday to help the Tigresses to a nonconference victory in Geneseo.
Libby Boyles went 2 for 4 with an RBI for PHS (15-3), while Rilee Sterling doubled and drove in two runs.
Katie Bates threw a complete game, allowing three hits with five strikeouts and no walks.
Earlville 7, Hiawatha 6
Alexis Olson doubled and drove in three runs Tuesday to lead the Red Raiders to a Little Ten Conference victory in Kirkland.
Madyson Olson was 3 for 4 with a run and an RBI for Earlville (8-9, 5-5 LTC), while Elizabeth Browder went 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI.
Brooklyn Guelde was the winning pitcher, allowing six runs on seven hits while striking out eight batters).
Heyworth 3, Fieldcrest 0
Ella Goodrich went 2 for 3 as the Knights lost a Heart of Illinois Conference game Tuesday in Heyworth.
Morgan Gerdes was the losing pitcher.
Woodland/Flanagan-Cornell 10, Henry-Senachwine 0 (6 inn.)
The Mallards managed three hits in a Tri-County Conference loss Tuesday in Streator.
Lauren Harbison took the loss for Henry.
BASEBALL
St. Bede 8, Bureau Valley 2
Colin Nave went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs Tuesday to help the Bruins to a Three Rivers Conference victory in Peru.
Luke Tunnel was 1 for 2 with two runs and an RBI for St. Bede (5-13, 2-6 TRC East), while Tyreke Fortney tripled and scored twice.
Seth Ferrari was the winning pitcher, allowing two earned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts and one walk in six innings.
Sam Wright doubled, drove in a run and scored a run for the Storm (12-9, 5-6), while Seth Spratt took the loss on the mound.
Princeton 2, Kewanee 1
Ace Christiansen went 2 for 3 and drove in a run Tuesday as the Tigers edged the Boilermakers in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Princeton.
Wyatt Baker was 1 for 3 with an RBI for PHS (7-6,6-4 TRC East), while Bennett Sierens doubled nad scored a run.
Danny Cihocki was the winning pitcher as he gave up one earned run on seven hits with eight strikeouts and a walk in six innings, while Jordan Reinhardt pitched a scoreless seventh, allowing two hits and striking out three, to earn the save.
Fieldcrest 6, Heyworth 5
Timmy Luckey went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run to help the Knights to a Heart of Illinosi Conference victory Tuesday in Heyworth.
Koltin Kearfott was 1 for 3 with two RBIs for the Knights (7-9, 6-5 HOIC), while Jordan Heider was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI.
Kearfott earned the win, allowing four runs (two earned) on seven hits with three strikeouts and two walks in 4 1/3 innings, while Clayton Shirley picked up the save by giving up one unearned run on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks in 2 2/3 innings.
Henry-Senachwine 12, Woodland 1 (5 inn.)
Lance Kiesewetter went 3 for 4 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and a run Tuesdya to power the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Streator.
Eric Garrison was 1 for 2 and drove in three runs for Henry (16-8, 5-5 TCC), while Preston Rowe went 2 for 2 with three RBIs and a run.
Garrison also earned the win on the mound, allowing one earned run on five hits with six strikeouts and three walks in a complete game.
Ottawa 15, Mendota 7
Ted Landgraf doubled, drove in three runs and scored twice Tuesday as the Trojans lost a nonconference game in Mendota.
Ryne Strouss was 1 for 3 with two runs for MHS (2-15). Landgraf was the losing pitcher.
Hiawatha 12, Earlville 2 (6 inn.)
Jeremy Weymouth was 2 for 2 with a run Tuesday as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game in Kirkland.
Garrett Cook went 2 for 2 with an RBI for Earlville (2-15, 1-11 LTC), while Ryan Browder took the loss on the mound.
GIRLS SOCCER
At Rock Island
Cassie Gonzalez scored a goal tie the game, but No. 7-seeded Mendota allowed a goal with 20 seconds left to lost 2-1 to No. 3 Indian Creek in a Class 1A Alleman Regional semifinal Tuesday.
In Tuesday’s other semifinal, No. 1 Alleman routed No. 8 DePue-Hall 12-0.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Fisher
Mason Stoeger won the distance double Tuesday to help Fieldcrest place sixth among 12 teams at the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet.
Stoeger won the 1,600 meters in 4:37.28 and the 3,200 in 10:37.09.