Roundup: L-P girls track places third at Interstate Eight Meet

Emily Strehl won two individual events and placed second in another Monday to help the La Salle-Peru girls track and field team to a third-place finish in the Intersate Eight Conference Meet at Plano.
The Cavaliers tallied 92 points to finish behind Kaneland (172) and Sycamore (103).
Strehl won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.63 seconds and the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 3 inches. She placed second in the triple jump at 34-4 ¼.
“I was worried about the wind but sometimes the wind does help you in hurdles, especially because it’s back wind,” Strehl said. “This was one of our first good weather meets. I’m just happy about that. Turned out to be a good week for conference and sectionals.”
Also for L-P, Avery Urbanski, Sarah Peters, Miah Buckley and Bailey Pode placed third in the 4x800 in 11:15.72.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Ottawa
Ali Bosnich won a pair of events Monday to help St. Bede to the girls title at the Illinois Valley Meet.
The Bruins scored 173 points to beat second-place Hall (173). Mendota (39) was fourth among the four teams.
Bosnich won the 400 meters in 1:06.65 and the high jump by clearing 4 feet, 10 inches.
St. Bede won the 4x200, 4x400 and 4x800 relays.
Promise Giacometti led the Red Devils as she won the 100 in 13.51 seconds, the 200 in 27.69 seconds and ran with Victoria Ullrich, Jennifer Casford and Molly Dalzot to win the 4x100 in 55.02 seconds.
Mendota’s Alexis Finley won the 800 in 2:57.65 and the 1,600 in 6:50.86.
In the boys meet, L-P tallied 127 points to finish behind Ottawa (151). St. Bede (86) was fourth, Hall (51) was fifth and Mendota (20) was sixth among the six teams.
Tre’von Hunter led the Cavaliers as he won the long jump at 20-7 ¼ and the triple jump at 40-9 while running with Michael George, Wesley Ruppert and Tyler Becket to win the 4x400 in 3:42.
St. Bede’s Tyreke Fortney won the 100 in a school-record 10.66 seconds and the 200 in 22.12 seconds.
Caleb Savitch was Hall’s lone winner as he cleared 11-6 in the pole vault.
At Seneca
Henry-Midland’s Nakeita Kessling won three individual events and ran on a second-place relay Monday at the Tri-County Conference Meet.
Kessling leapt 19 feet, ½ inch — just 4 ½ inches shy of the area record — to claim the long jump while also winning the 100-meter dash in 13.01 seconds and the 400 in 1:00.31.
The Mallards placed third as a team, while Putnam County was sixth among the six teams.
Also for H-M, Laney Lester won the shot put at 34-6 ½, while she placed second in the discus at 118-7 ¼.
Molly Roach led PC as she placed fourth in the 400 in 1:08.26.
In the boys meet, H-M was fifth and PC was fifth.
For the Mallards, Connor Keinath won the shot put at 43-5 ¾ and placed third in the discus at 106-9 ½.
PC got fourth-place finishes from Joey Twardowski in the high jump at 5-6 ¼ and Wyatt Grimshaw in the 800 in 2:19.03.
SOFTBALL
La Salle-Peru 11, Sycamore 9
Paige Kirkman went 3 for 4 with a home run with two RBIs and two runs Monday to help power the Cavaliers to an Interstate Eight Conference victory in Peru.
Maddy Pangrcic was 3 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for L-P (17-4, 8-2 I8), while Taylor Martyn went 2 for 3, drove in three runs and scored two runs.
Chloe Mitchell earned the win in the circle, allowing nine runs (three earned) on 12 hits while striking out 10 batters and walking two in a complete game.
Mendota 9, Kewanee 6
Zoe Finley tripled, drove in three runs and scored a run Monday to lead the Trojans to a victory in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.
Ryleigh Sondgeroth was 2 for 4 with a double, three RBIs and a run for MHS (9-10, 5-6 TRC East), while Katie Jenner went 2 for 3 with three runs and an RBI.
Paige Manning was the winning pitcher, allowing six runs (four earned) on eight hits with 10 strikeouts and a walk in seven innings.
Bureau Valley 12, Hall 0 (6 inn.)
Kyra Stoller went 3 for 4, drove in four runs and scored a run Monday to help the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Spring Valley.
Lesleigh Maynard went 3 for 4 with a triple, drove in a run and scored three times for BV (10-10, 4-6 TRC East), while Tyra Sayler was 3 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs.
Sayler and Madison Smith combined for a one-hit shutout with Sayler striking out three batters and Smith recording five strikeouts.
Jasmine Rodriguez had the lone hit for the Red Devils, while Maggie Filippini was the losing pitcher.
Earlville 12, Hiawatha 1 (5 inn.)
Brooklyn Guelde blasted a solo home run and a grand slam Monday as the Red Raiders rolled to a Little Ten Conference victory in Earlville.
She also was the winning pitcher, allowing one run on five hits while striking out eight batters.
Elizabeth Browder was 3 for 3 with a double and three RBIs for EHS (7-9, 4-5 LTC), while Brynn Guelde was 2 for 3 and scored three runs.
Marquette 10, Putnam County 0 (6 inn.)
Gabby Doyle had the Panthers’ lone hit in a Tri-County Conference loss Monday in Ottawa.
Kara Staley took the loss for PC (9-7, 5-5 TCC).
Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland 3, Henry-Senachwine 0
The Mallards dropped a Tri-County Conference game Monday in Henry.
BASEBALL
Hall 10, Bureau Valley 0 (5 inn.)
Ethan Plym hit a two-run home run to help the Red Devils to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory Monday in Spring Valley.
Plym also earned the win on the mound, allowing four hits while striking out nine batters and walking one in a complete game.
Mac Resetich was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and a run for Hall (17-6, 9-2 TRC East), while Max Bryant, Payto Dye and Gabe Lucas each scored two runs.
Logan Johnson doubled for the Storm (12-8, 5-5), while Bryson Smith was the losing pitcher.
Putnam County 5, Marquette 3
Drake Smith allowed two earned runs on five hits while striking out nine batters and walking two in a complete game to lead the Panthers to a key Tri-County Conference victory Monday in Ottawa.
“This is one of the biggest games of the season for us at Putnam County,” Smith said. “When I woke up this morning, I started going through in my head what I was going to do. I knew that I had to mix things up, and I basically lived off the first-pitch fastball and maybe mixed it up once in a while with offspeed to get ahead. That helped a lot.”
Andrew Pyszka had three hits and drove in three runs for PC (20-7, 9-2 TCC).
To read Charlie Ellerbrock’s full story, visit www.newstrib.com.
Henry-Senachwine 14, Woodland 2 (5 inn.)
Colton Williams doubled twice and drove in two runs Monday to help the Mallards to a Tri-County Conference victory in Henry.
Eric Garrison went 3 for 4 with two runs for Henry (15-8, 4-5 TCC), while P.J. Ehrat was 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs.
Kewanee 3, Mendota 2
The Boilermakers scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning Monday to top the Trojans in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.
Krew Bond was 1 for 3 with a run and an RBI for MHS (2-14, 1-10 TRC East), while Ryne Strouss doubled and scored a run.
Izaiah Nanez took the loss on the mound.
Hiawatha 9, Earlville 0
Bryar Keller doubled as the Red Raiders lost a Little Ten Conference game Monday in Earlville.
Garrett Cook took the loss for Earlville (2-14, 1-10 LTC).
BOYS TENNIS
Rochelle 4, Mendota 1
Andrew Stamberger and Logan Brandner won 6-1, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles for the Trojans’ lone point Monday in a loss in Rochelle.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
At Galva
Elijah House won two events Monday as Bureau Valley finished eighth among nine teams.
House won the 400 meters in 53.87 seconds and the 800 in 2:02, which were both personal bests.