Princeton baseball uses good pitching and defense, timely hits to top St. Bede

PERU – On what was finally a beautiful day for baseball, Princeton used good pitching and defense along with a couple of timely hits to earn a 6-2 victory over St. Bede in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game Monday.
“We grind out games and try to capitalize on mistakes,” PHS coach Wick Warren said. “We had good pitching throughout, and we were able to get a couple of timely hits and pull out a nice win.
“It’s always tough to come over here and get a win, and it will help us gain a little confidence to end the regular season.”
The game began with Jake Delaney striking out the first batter he faced before giving up and unearned run to the Tigers, who used a single from Ryan Brucker to make the score 1-0 heading to the second.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Bruins got two runners on via a hit batsmen and a walk but were unable to score.
Princeton’s second inning started with a bang. Matt Lucas rocketed a ball to deep center for a leadoff triple before Ace Christiansen singled him home to make the score 2-0.
The Tigers got their third run on a Bruins error, and the fourth crossed when Augie Christiansen hammered an RBI double to make it 4-0.
The Bruins again got two runners on in the bottom of the inning but again could not dent the scoring column against the second Tigers pitcher of the afternoon, Augie Christiansen
Each team used a parade of pitchers in the game, as Danny Cihocki, Christiansen, Ean Compton, Ryan Brucker and Wyatt Baker all saw mound duties for the Tigers, while Delaney, Ryan Brady and Alex Ankiewics got a turn on the hill for the Bruins.
Neither team did any damage in the third before the Tigers pushed another run across on an RBI double off the bat of Brucker to make the score 5-0 heading to the home half of the fourth.
The Bruins were retired in order to push the rapidly moving game to the fifth inning. After Princeton was held scoreless in the top half of the inning, the Bruins broke through with a Dan Dugosh single and a ringing RBI single off he bat of Luke Story to cut St. Bede’s deficit to 5-1.
In the sixth, each team tallied a run with Princeton getting a lead-off single from Baker, who eventually scored on a wild pitch.
The Bruins countered using a pair of hit batsmen to set the stage for a Callan Huenenburg run-producing single to make it 6-2.
“That is kind of how our season is going, not making the plays we need to and not making the adjustments we need to at the plate,” St. Bede coach Bill Booker said. “We had a couple spots where we were a hit away from tightening this game up in the sixth. We brought the tying run to the plate and again couldn’t break through. We have to work on that and get it ready by next week.”