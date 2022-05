The Hall baseball team split a nonconference doubleheader Saturday against Eureka in Spring Valley, winning the first game 1-0 and losing the second 10-4.

In the opener, Ashton Pecher tossed a complete game, allowing five hits and striking out three batters with one walk.

Kyler Lapp went 2 for 4 with a double and drove in the game’s lone run.

In the second game, Max Bryant hit a solo home run for the Red Devils (16-6), while Dom Galetti took the loss on the mound.