NewsTribune Athlete of the Week: Putnam County’s Drake Smith

Senior Drake Smith used his arm and his bat to help the Putnam County baseball team to three wins the week of April 25.
He threw a complete game shutout against Henry-Senachwine, allowing two hits while striking out seven batters with no walks while also pitching four innings against Delavan, giving up one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts an no walks.
For the week, he also went 4 for 11 with a double, four RBIs and three runs.
“Like last year, Drake continues to be a key component of our team’s success,” Putnam County coach Chris Newsome said. “Every time he takes the ball he gives us a chance. He throws multiple pitches for strikes no matter the count, rarely walks guys and pitches with a fielder friendly tempo and rhythm. This past week is just a snapshot of what Drake has provided our team over the past two seasons — steady eddy at the plate and a bulldog on the mound.”
For his performance, Smith was voted the NewsTribune Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Central Bank, Witek Wealth Management and the Spring Valley, Mendota and Princeton McDonalds.
Smith answered a few questions from NewsTribune sports editor Kevin Chlum.
When and how did you get into playing baseball?
I’ve been playing ball since I can remember. My dad really got me into the sport at a young age and I’ve been hooked since.
What do you like about playing baseball?
I like the head to head challenge and all the camaraderie that comes with the game.
What makes you a good baseball player?
I would say the ability to read the batters while I’m pitching.
What is your favorite sports memory?
My favorite sports memory is winning our regional championship and making it to the sectional championship in basketball this past season.
Do you have any nicknames?
They like to call me Big Country.
If you could get advice from any professional athlete, who would it be and why?
Max Scherzer because I’d love to learn his craft of pitching.
What is a movie you never get tired of watching?
Billy Madison.
If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go and why?
Either North or South Dakota. I like the landscape up there and being able to look out and not see a house in sight.
What are your plans after high school?
I plan on going to college to pitch for baseball and major in wildlife biology.
What are your thoughts on your individual performance last week?
I was pretty happy with my performance. I had some hard hit balls at the plate and when I touched the rubber I felt a lot of confidence and I think that helped me with how well I pitched.”