Roundup: Bureau Valley baseball, softball teams beat Mendota

Logan Johnson doubled twice and scored two runs Tuesday to help the Bureau Valley baseball team to a 6-1 victory over Mendota in a Three Rivers Conference East Division game in Mendota.
Carter Salisbury was 2 for 4 with a double and a run for BV (12-7, 5-4 TRC East), while Sam Wright and Ethan Freeman each drove in a run.
Seth Spratt earned the win on the mound, allowing four hits with eight strikeouts and five walks in five scoreless innings.
Emilio Perez doubled and drove in a run for MHS (2-13, 1-9), while Izaiah Nanez was 2 for 2 with a double and a run.
Nanez was the losing pitcher.
Putnam County 5, Newman 3 (9 inn.)
Andrew Pyszka went 1 for 3 and drove in two runs as the Panthers earned a nonconference victory in extra innings Tuesday in Sterling.
Jackson McDonald doubled, drove in a run and earned the win in relief for PC (19-7) as he pitched two scoreless, hitless innings with four strikeouts and a walk.
Fieldcrest 7, Tri-Valley 6
The Knights scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, capped by a walkoff RBI single by Carter Stimpert, to rally for a Heart of Illinois Conference victory Tuesday in Wenona.
Tommy Luckey drove in a run and scored twice for Fieldcrest (6-9, 5-5 HOIC), while Nathan Buchanan was the winning pitcher in relief, allowing two runs (two earned) on four hits in two innings.
IVC 3, St. Bede 1
Dan Dugosh went 1 for 2 and drove in the Bruins’ lone run in a nonconference loss Tuesday in Peru.
Seth Ferrari took the loss for St. Bede (5-14).
Newark 9, Earlville 1
Jeremy Weymouth had the Red Raiders’ lone hit and Clay Phillip scored their lone run in a Little Ten Conference loss in Earlville.
Bryar Keller took the loss on the mound for Earlville.
SOFTBALL
Bureau Valley 7, Mendota 0
Tyra Sayler went 3 for 5 with a home run, a double, two RBIs and a run Tuesday to lead the Storm to a Three Rivers Conference East Division victory in Mendota.
Darla Kepner went 2 for 4 with a double and a pair of runs for BV (9-10, 3-6 TRC East), while Madison Smith earned the win, allowing five hits and striking out 10 in a complete game.
Katie Jenner had two of Mendota’s four hits, while Paige Manning was the losing pitcher for the Trojans (8-9, 4-6).
Morris 2, La Salle-Peru 0
Paige Kirkman had two hits Tuesday as the Cavaliers suffered an Interstate Eight Conference loss in Morris.
Chloe Mitchell took the loss for L-P (16-4, 7-2 I8).
Kewanee 17, Hall 0 (4 inn.)
The Red Devils did not record a hit and committed three errors Tuesday in a Three Rivers Conference East Division loss in Spring Valley.
Newark 12, Earlville (5 inn.)
Madyson Olson and Hailey Kuter each had a hit while Elizabeth Browder scored the Red Raiders’ lone run in a Little Ten Conference loss Tuesday in Earlville.
Brooklyn Guelde took the loss for Earlville (6-9, 3-5 LTC).
BOYS TENNIS
Mendota 3, Streator 3
The Trojans swept the doubles action to edge the Bulldogs Tuesday in Streator.
Andrew Stamberger and Logan Brandner won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1, Zach Compell and Tyler Valdez earned a 4-6, 6-4, 10-1 victory at No. 2 and Jacob Ensor and Parker Guelde were 6-0, 6-2 winners at No. 3.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Ottawa 78, La Salle-Peru 54
Matthew Beard won two individual events and ran on two winning relays Tuesday as the Cavaliers lost a dual in Ottawa.
Beard won the 800 meters in 2:24.64 and the 1,600 in 5:47.07.
He ran with Ryan Hartman, Wesley Ruppert and Tyler Becket to win the 4x400 relay in 3:55.62 and teamed with Hartman, Kevin Rynke and Nicholas Lehn to win the 4x800 relay in 9:38.23.
WOMEN’S SOFTBALL
At Oglesby
IVCC split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader with Kishwaukee on Tuesday, losing the first game 10-3 and winning the second game 2-1.
In the opener, Putnam County graduate Morgan Hundley was 2 for 2 with a double and a run, while Ally Gullette was the losing pitcher.
Emma Thomas blasted a solo home run in the second game, while Josie Woodley allowed one run on seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk in a complete game.