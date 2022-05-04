Roundup: Princeton girls soccer beats La Salle-Peru

The Princeton girls soccer team defeated La Salle-Peru, 5-2, on Tuesday in Princeton.
Litzy Lopez and Addison Small-Jeffrey each scored a goal for the Cavaliers, while Danica Scoma had an assist.
Dixon 2, Mendota 0
The Trojans were shut out Tuesday in Mendota.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
At Mackinaw
Fieldcrest’s Carolyn Megow placed top five in three events at the Heart of Illinois Conference Meet on Tuesday at Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
Megow won the shot put with a toss of 31 feet, 8 inches, placed second in the 300-eter hurdles in 51.88 seconds and took fifth in the discus with a throw of 80-1 ¾.
COED TRACK & FIELD
At Henry
Henry-Midland’s Nakeita Kessling won three individual events and ran on a winning relay Monday in a quadrangular.
Kessling won the 100-meter dash in 12.9 seconds, the 800 in 2:31.02 and the long jump at 17 feet, 1 inch while running with Jersey Johnson, Madison Price and Daphaney Kessling to win the 4x100 relay in 54.46.
H-M’s Laney Lester swept the throws with tosses of 33-0 in the shot put and 123-11 in the discus.
Hall’s Promise Giacometti won the 200 in 27.72 seconds.
In the boys meet, Henry-Midland’s Isaac Major won the 100 in 12.09 seconds and the long jump at 19-2, while Putnam County’s Wyatt Grimshaw won the 200 in 25.62 seconds.
WOMEN’S SOFTBALL
At Oglesby
IVCC split an Arrowhead Conference doubleheader Monday with Carl Sandburg, winning the first game, 10-6, and losing the second, 11-3.
In the opener, La Salle-Peru graduate Brooke Shirley went 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and two runs, while fellow L-P alumnae Lauren Phillips was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI
Ally Gullette was the winning pitcher for IVCC.
Gullette drove in two runs in the second game, while Josie Woodley took the loss in the circle.