Softball: Henry-Senachwine executes better in 4-2 win over Earlville

HENRY — The game of softball contains many elements that can lead a team to victory, with executing — either on offense or defense — when opportunities come around usually at the top of the list.
That was the case during the opening two innings of Saturday morning’s contest between Henry-Senachwine and Earlville, as the Mallards made all the right plays, while the Red Raiders did not.
In the end, the hosts scored once in the first, added three more runs in the second, then held off a couple late rallies by the visitors with flawless defense to earn a 4-2 triumph.
“It was a good thing we were able to get those runs early, because we weren’t able to get much going after that,” said Henry-Senachwine coach Lori Stenstrom, her club improving to 7-12 on the season. “We work on our bunting a lot, and we did a good job of getting bunts down in those first two innings.
“We’re still a young team, so it’s about getting them to understand that the kind of focus we had today is something you have to have every game.”— Henry-Senachwine coach Lori Stenstrom
“We lost to Putnam County the other day and made double-digit errors. We talked coming into today’s game that we needed to be focused, and came out and had no errors. It was an absolute turnaround, but that is what this team is capable of. We’re still a young team, so it’s about getting them to understand that the kind of focus we had today is something you have to have every game.”
In the HSHS first, freshman Lauren Harbison lined a leadoff single off Earlville sophomore starter Brooklyn Guelde, stole second, moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Abbie Stanbary and scored on a passed ball.
Earlville (6-7) tied the game in the second, as Elizabeth Browder socked a double to left-center off Harbison, went to third on a passed ball and scored on an RBI groundout by Hannah Pfaff.
The Mallards wasted little time grabbing back the lead, this time for good. Rylan Davis started the frame with a base hit, and moved to third when back-to-back bunts by Mikayla Frawley and Kayleigh Lafferty didn’t result in outs. Earlville recorded a pair of outs on a pickoff at third and fielder’s choice, but a routine popup dropped in between an infielder and outfielder to score a run before Kaitlyn Anderson delivered a two-run single to center to make it 4-1.
“We played very poor defense the first two innings, and much of it was communication,” Earlville coach Shannon Cook said. “Our outfielders need to be more assertive, aggressive and take charge. Our infielders at the beginning of the game with [Henry-Senachwine] playing small ball, we needed to get outs.
“We were holding runners at third base in the first couple of innings and then not getting the out at first ... you just can’t do that early in games. That’s for the seventh inning when the winning run is there. We let Henry-Senachwine’s bunting game dictate things early, and that should have not been the case.”
The Red Raiders, after leaving the bases loaded in the fifth, closed to within 4-2 in the sixth. Madyson Olson singled to start the frame, went to third on Browder’s second double of the game and scored on a dropped-third strike wild pitch. Harbison (Win, 7 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 10 K) fanned the next three batters to leave runners stranded on second and third.
Earlville — who will be without senior and top pitcher Paige Marks for the rest of the season after she recently had surgery to repair a broken finger — saw Guelde allow eight hits and one earned run with no walks and eight strikeouts, retiring 13 of the final 14 batters she faced.
Both squads are back in action Tuesday. Henry-Senachwine hosts Dwight in a Tri-County Conference game, while Earlville travels to play Plano.