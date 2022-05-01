Roundup: L-P softball splits doubleheader with Kewanee

The La Salle-Peru softball team split a nonconference doubleheader Saturday in Kewanee, losing the opener 9-6 before rolling to a 19-0, four-inning victory in the second game.

In the first game, Maddy Pangrcic was 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run, while Ava Lannen went 3 for 4 with a double and scored a run.

Chloe Mitchell took the loss.

In the second game, Cassidy Anderson and Pangrcic each blasted home runs. Anderson went 3 for 3 and scored three runs, while Pangrcic was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and three runs.

Evin Becker eared the win for L-P (16-2) as she pitched four hitless innings, striking out four and walking one.

Orion 8, Mendota 5

Zoe Finley was 2 for 3 and scored a run as the Trojans lost a Three Rivers Conference crossover Saturday in Mendota.

Paige Manning tripled and drove in a run for MHS (8-8), while Ryleigh Sondgeroth took the loss in the circle.

BASEBALL

Putnam County 7, Delavan 3

Josh Jessen went 3 for 3 with a double and drove in three runs Saturday to help the Panthers to a nonconference victory in Delavan.

Nicholas Currie was 4 for 4 and scored three times for PC (13-4), while Andrew Pyszka went 3 for 4 with a double and a run.

Jackson McDonald pitched three innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with three strikeouts and a walk, while Drake Smith gave up one earned run on two hits with four strikeouts and no walks in four innings.

At Oglesby

La Salle-Peru split a nonconference doubleheader with Limestone, winning the first game, 4-1, and losing the second, 3-0.

Mahomet-Seymour 6, St. Bede 5

Luke Story went 2 for 4 with a home run, three RBIs and a run Saturday as the Bruins lost a nonconference game on the road.

Colin Nave was 2 for 2 with a run for St. Bede (5-13), while Jake Delaney took the loss on the mound.

Orion 10, Mendota 1

Justin Randolph belted a solo home run Saturday as the Trojans fell in a Three Rivers Conference crossover in Mendota.

He also was the losing pitcher for MHS (2-12).

GIRLS SOCCER

La Salle-Peru 2, Ottawa 1 (PKs)

The Cavaliers beat the Pirates 4-3 in penalty kicks Saturday to place fifth in the Interstate Eight Conference Tournament.

Orion-Sherrard 4, Mendota 1

The Trojans lost Saturday in Orion.

COED TRACK & FIELD

At Mendota

The La Salle-Peru girls and Princeton boys won titles Friday at the Gooden Lite Invite.

In the girls meet, the Cavaliers won with 167 points, followed by Princeton (154), St. Bede (105), Hall (79), Streator (58) and Mendota (32).

Peyton Heagy and Emily Strehl led L-P with two wins each.

Heagy won the 800 meters in 2:51.26 and cleared 4 feet, 6 inches to tie for the win the high jump, while Strehl won the 110 hurdles in 17.17 seconds and the long jump with a season-best leap of 16-18 ½ inches.

Princeton’s Morgan Richards and Morgan Foes placed top two in both throws as Richards won the shot put at 30-5 followed by Foes at 29-4 ¼. The two flipping positions in the discus with Foes at 106-3 ½, a season best, and Richards at 91-2 ½.

The Tigresses also won the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

For St. Bede, Ali Bosnich won the 400 in 1:08.35 and tied for the win in the high jump at 4-6.

The top two teams flipped in the boys meet with the Tigers winning with 152.5 points, followed by L-P (140), Streator (115), St. Bede (113.5), Hall (87) and Mendota (39).

Teegan Davis led Princeton with wins in the high jump at 6-4 and long jump at 21-6 ¼ and Keegan Fogarty with wins in the 100 in 11.21 and the 200 in 22.2.

For L-P, Tre’von Hunter won the triple jump at 39-7 ¼, while Brett Aimone won the 300 hurdles in a personal best 43.22 seconds.

St. Bede’s Stephen Shaver won the 400 in 54.28 seconds, while Hall got wins from Tanner Englehaupt in the 110 hurdles (18.39 seconds) and Caleb Savitch in the pole vault (11-0).